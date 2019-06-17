Hornets Host 17th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 17th draft workout on Tuesday, June 18.

Tyus Battle | Guard | 6-6 | 205 | Syracuse | Junior

Ranked fifth in the ACC in scoring (17.2 PPG on 43.1% shooting) and averaged 3.3 RPG, 2.5 APG and 1.2 SPG in 32 games started this season… Led all D-1 players in minutes played in 2017-18 (39.0)… Two-time All-ACC… Member of two NCAA Tournament teams at Syracuse, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2018… Originally from Edison, NJ… Attended St. Joseph High School in Metuchen, NJ, which has produced NBA players Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Bynum and Jay Williams.

Goga Bitadze | Forward | 6-11 | 251 | Mega Bemax (Serbia)

Averaged 13.9 PPG on 57.1% shooting, 6.3 RPG and 1.9 BPG in 51 games (29 starts) with KK Mega Bemax (Serbia) and Budućnost (Montenegro) across all competitions this season… Adriatic League MVP, Adriatic League Top Prospect and EuroLeague Rising Star this season… Member of Budućnost’s Montenegrin Cup Championship team and Adriatic League Championship Runner-up team this season…Born in the Republic of Georgia… Chosen to represent Georgian Senior National Team at EuroBasket 2017 and made on-court debut during 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying.

Matur Maker | Forward | 6-10 | 200 | Zlatorog Laško (Slovenia)

Averaged 12.9 PPG on 50.7% shooting, 9.6 RPG, 1.7 APG and 1.1 BPG in 17 games played (16 starts) in the Slovenian SKL League (first tier) this season… Averaged 5.8 PPG and 3.8 RPG in four games with Union Neuchâtel Basket in the Swiss Basketball League (first tier)… Born in South Sudan and has lived in Uganda, Australia, United States and Canada… Attended Mississauga Preparatory in Mississauga, Ontario… Currently holds Australian citizenship… Brother of Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker.

Jeremiah Martin | Guard | 6-3 | 185 | Memphis | Senior

Ranked second in the American Athletic Conference in scoring (19.7 PPG on 45.1% shooting), fourth in assists (4.4) and third in steals (2.2) in 36 games started this season… One of three D-1 players to average 19.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 2.0 SPG this season…Two-time All-AAC (unanimous First Team this season)… 2019 All-AAC Tournament… Member of Memphis’ 2019 NIT team… Played for four-time NBA All-Star Penny Hardaway at Memphis… Originally from Memphis, TN.

Matt Mooney | Guard | 6-3 | 200 | Texas Tech | Senior

Averaged 11.3 PPG on 42.6% shooting, 3.1 RPG, 3.8 APG and ranked second in the Big 12 Conference in steals (1.8) in 38 games started this season… Second-Team All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Defensive, NCAA Tournament West Regional All-Tournament and Final Four All-Tournament this season… Member of Texas Tech’s National Championship Runner-up team this season… Played freshman year at the Air Force Academy (2014-15) and sophomore and junior years at South Dakota (2016-18)… Two-time First-Team All-Summit League… Originally from Niles, IL.

Brandon Randolph | Guard | 6-6 | 175 | Arizona | Sophomore

Averaged 12.4 PPG on 38.4% shooting, 3.3 RPG and 1.0 APG in 32 games played (31 starts) this season… Member of Arizona’s second straight Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship team and NCAA Tournament team in 2018… Top-40 ESPN recruit in the high school class of 2017… Originally from Yonkers, NY… Attended Westtown School in West Chester, PA and was high school teammates with Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba and Duke forward Cam Reddish.