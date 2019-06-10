Hornets Host 14th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 14th draft workout on Monday, June 10.

Ignas Brazdeikis | Forward | 6-7 | 215 | Michigan | Freshman

Averaged 14.8 PPG on 46.2% shooting and 5.4 RPG in 37 games started this season… Shot 39.2% from three-point range (56-of-143)… First Michigan freshman to lead the team in scoring since 2012 (Trey Burke)… Big 10 Conference Freshman of the Year, Second-Team All-Big 10, Big 10 All-Tournament and AP Honorable Mention All-American this season… Born in Lithuania and attended Orangeville Prep in Mono, Ontario… Currently represents Canada internationally…. 2018 Nike Hoop Summit.

Moses Brown | Center | 7-1 | 245 | UCLA | Freshman

Averaged 9.7 PPG on 60.7% shooting and ranked fourth in the Pac-12 Conference in rebounding (8.3) and blocks (1.9) in 32 games played (31 starts) this season… Ranked third in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage (mini. 150 FGA)… One of two Power-5 Conference freshmen to average 9.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 1.5 BPG this season (Williamson; mini. 25 GP)… Pac-12 All-Freshman… 2018 McDonald’s All-American… Originally from New York City… Teammates at Archbishop Molloy with Cole Anthony, the fourth-ranked recruit in the high school class of 2019.

Mfiondu Kabengele | Forward | 6-10 | 250 | Florida State | Sophomore

Averaged 13.2 PPG on 50.2% shooting, 5.9 RPG and ranked ninth in the ACC in blocks (1.5) in 37 games played (zero starts) this season… ACC Sixth Man of the Year, All-ACC Honorable Mention and All-ACC Tournament this season… Member of Florida State’s first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight team since 1993 as a redshirt freshman… Teammates with Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon during the 2016-17 season (Kabengele redshirted)… Originally from Burlington, Ontario and attended the Bosco Institute (IN)… Nephew of Basketball Hall-of-Famer, Dikembe Mutombo.

DJ Laster | Forward | 6-6 | 230 | Gardner-Webb | Senior

Averaged 13.6 PPG on 55.2% shooting and 5.4 RPG in 34 games played (33 starts) this season…Shot 41.1% from three-point range (23-of-56), which was the 10th-highest percentage in the Big South Conference (mini. 50 3PA)… All-Big South Honorable Mention and Big South All-Tournament this season… Member of Gardner-Webb’s Big South Conference Tournament Championship team and first-ever NCAA Tournament team this season… Originally from Pensacola, FL.

Makai Mason | Guard | 6-1 | 185 | Baylor | Senior

Ranked sixth in the Big 12 Conference in scoring (14.9 PPG on 39.8% shooting) and ninth in assists (3.4) in 28 games started this season… Second-Team All-Big 12… Member of Baylor’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 team… Played his first three years at Yale (2014-18)… First-Team All-Ivy League and member of Yale’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win in 2016… Played just one game from 2016-18 because of injuries… Originally from Greenfield, MA… … Holds dual American-German citizenship and represented Germany during EuroBasket 2017 qualification.

Marcquise Reed | Guard | 6-3 | 188 | Clemson | Senior

Ranked third in the ACC in scoring (19.4 PPG on 44.4% shooting) and second in steals (2.1) in 31 games played (30 starts) this season… First ACC player to average 19.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.0 APG and 2.0 SPG in a season since 2001 (Joseph Forte, North Carolina)… Two-time All-ACC… Member of Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team since 1997 as a junior… Played freshman year at Robert Morris (2014-15)… Second-Team All-Northeast Conference and member of Robert Morris’ first-ever NCAA Tournament win… Originally from Landover, MD.

Tremont Waters | Guard | 5-11 | 175 | LSU | Sophomore

Ranked seventh in the SEC in scoring (15.3 PPG on 43.0% shooting) and first in assists (5.8) and steals (2.9) in 33 games played (29 starts) this season… Finished fourth amongst all D-1 players in steals… First SEC player to average 15.0 PPG, 5.0 APG and 2.5 SPG since 2008 (South Carolina’s Devan Downey)… First-Team All-SEC and SEC Defensive Player of the Year… Member of LSU’s first NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team since 2006 this season… SEC All-Freshman in 2018… Originally from New Haven, CT… Holds dual American-Puerto Rican citizenship.