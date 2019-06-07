Hornets Host 13th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 13th draft workout on Saturday, June 8.

Keldon Johnson | Guard | 6-6 | 211 | Kentucky | Freshman

Averaged 13.5 PPG on 46.1% shooting, 5.9 RPG and 1.6 APG in 37 games played (36 starts) this season… Ranked second on the team in three-point field goals (45 on 38.1% shooting) and 12th in the SEC in made free throws (109)… Second-Team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year this season… Member of Kentucky’s Elite Eight team… 2018 McDonald’s All-American and Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year… Originally from South Hill, VA and attended Oak Hill Academy (VA).

Luke Maye | Forward | 6-8 | 240 | North Carolina | Senior

Averaged 14.9 PPG on 43.0% shooting and ranked second in the ACC in rebounding (10.5) in 36 games started this season… One of three different ACC players to average 14.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in a season since Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan in 1997… Two-time All-ACC and two-time All-ACC Tournament… Third-Team AP/SN All-American and ACC Most Improved Player in 2018… NCAA Champion and NCAA Tournament All-South Regional in 2017… Born in Cary, NC and attended Hough High School in Cornelius, NC.

Josh Perkins | Guard | 6-3 | 190 | Gonzaga | Senior

Averaged 11.0 PPG on 45.4% shooting, 2.7 RPG and ranked 16th amongst all D-1 players in assists (6.3) in 37 games started this season… Ranked eighth in the West Coast Conference in steals (1.5 SPG)… Ranks tied for third all-time amongst D-1 players in games played (153) and first on Gonzaga’s all-time assists leaderboard (712)… Two-time First-Team All-WCC…Member of four WCC Regular Season Championship teams and program’s first-ever National Championship game appearance in 2017… Originally from Denver, CO.

Kevin Porter Jr. | Guard | 6-6 | 218 | USC | Freshman

Averaged 9.5 PPG on 47.1% shooting, 4.0 RPG and 1.4 APG in 21 games played (four starts) this season… Ranked sixth overall in the Pac-12 Conference in three-point percentage (41.2%; mini. 50 3PA) and eighth in rebounding amongst Pac-12 guards… Originally from South Seattle, WA… 2018 Washington Mr. Basketball… Graduated from Rainier Beach High School, where Jamal Crawford, Nate Robinson and Doug Christie also attended… High school teammates with San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray.

Josh Sharma | Center | 7-0 | 230 | Stanford | Senior

Averaged 10.1 PPG on 67.3% shooting and ranked 10th in the Pac-12 Conference in rebounding (7.1) and sixth in blocks (1.4) in 31 games played (24 starts) this season… Ranked first in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage (mini. 150 FGA) and fourth in total offensive rebounds (80)… All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention this season… Member of Stanford’s 2018 NIT team… Originally from Lexington, MA… Father, Jayant, is an Indian-born aerospace engineer and mother, Henrietta Cooper, is a former child psychiatrist from England.

Lindell Wigginton | Guard | 6-2 | 189 | Iowa State | Sophomore

Averaged 13.5 PPG on 41.5% shooting, 4.0 RPG and 2.1 APG in 25 games played (two starts) this season… Big 12 Conference Sixth Man of the Year and All-Big 12 Tournament this season… Big 12 All-Newcomer Team in 2018… Member of Iowa State’s Big 12 Tournament Championship team this season… Born in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada… Gold medalist with Canadian National Team at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Egypt… 2017 Nike Hoop Summit… Played high school basketball at Oak Hill Academy (VA).