Hornets Host 12th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 12th draft workout on Thursday, June 6.

Jordan Caroline |Guard/Forward | 6-7 | 230 | Nevada | Senior

First Mountain West Conference player to average 17.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 1.0 APG in a season since 2005 (Andrew Bogut, Utah)… Ranked second in the Mountain West in rebounding (9.6)… Three-time All-Mountain West (First Team last two seasons)… Played freshman year at Southern Illinois (2014-15)… Originally from Champaign, IL and played high school basketball with Ben Simmons and D’Angelo Russell at Montverde Academy (FL)… Father, Simeon Rice, played in NFL for 12 seasons and won Super Bowl XXXVII with Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Torin Dorn | Guard | 6-5 | 210 | N.C. State | Senior

Averaged 14.0 PPG on 48.2% shooting, 7.2 RPG, 1.3 APG and 1.0 SPG in 36 games played (35 starts) this season… Ranked second amongst ACC guards in rebounding… One of three ACC players to average 14.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 SPG this season (Williamson, Bowman). First NC State player to produce this line since T.J. Warren in 2014… Played freshman season at UNC-Charlotte (2014-15)… Originally from Charlotte, NC and attended Vance High School… Father, Torin Sr., was drafted by the Los Angeles Raiders in 1990 and played seven NFL seasons.

Robert Franks Jr. | Forward | 6-9 | 225 | Washington State | Senior

Ranked first in the Pac-12 Conference in scoring (21.6 PPG on 49.3% shooting), ninth in rebounding (7.2) and first in free-throw percentage (84.8%; mini 100 FTA) in 27 games played (26 starts) this season… Finished 22nd amongst all D-1 players in scoring… First Pac-12 player to average at least 21.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in a single season since 2010 (Stanford’s Landry Fields)… First-Team All-Pac 12 this season… Pac-12 Most Improved Player in 2018… Originally from Vancouver, WA.

William McDowell-White | Guard | 6-5 | 185 | Brose Bamberg (Germany)

Averaged 6.4 PPG on 41.8% shooting, 2.8 RPG, 3.4 APG and 1.3 SPG in 12 games played across all competitions this season through June 4 with Baunach Young Pikes (ProA - German National Second Division) and Brose Bamberg (BBL - German National First Division)… 2018 ProA Young Player of the Year Award with Baunach Young Pikes… Teammates this season with Charlotte Hornets 2018 NBA Draft pick Arnoldas Kulboka… Born in Brisbane, Australia… Father, Darryl, played professional Australia rules football for 14 years.

Travis Munnings | Forward | 6-6 | 200 | Louisiana-Monroe | Senior

Averaged 15.2 PPG on 45.4% shooting and ranked fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in rebounding (7.8) in 35 games started this season… Ranked tied for 10th in the Sun Belt in three-point field goals (72-of-189; 38.1%)… Two-time All-Sun Belt (First Team this season)… Member of Louisiana-Monroe’s CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament this season… Ranks fifth on Louisiana-Monroe’s all-time scoring leaderboard (1,722 points) and first in games played (134)… Originally from Freeport, Bahamas and attended Sunrise Christian Academy (KS).

Justin Wright-Foreman | Guard | 6-2 | 190 | Hofstra | Senior

Ranked second amongst all D-1 players in scoring (27.1 PPG on 51.1% shooting) and averaged 4.0 RPG and 2.9 APG in 35 games started this season… Finished tied for 20th amongst all D-1 players in three-point field goals (110 on 42.5% shooting)… Two-time Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year and two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American… School-record-tying 48 points vs. William & Mary on Feb. 9, 2019… Member of two CAA Regular Season Championship teams and two NIT teams at Hofstra… Originally from Queens, NY.