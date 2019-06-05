Hornets Host 11th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 11th draft workout on Wednesday, June 5.

Ty Jerome | Guard | 6-5 | 195 | Virginia | Junior

Averaged 13.6 PPG on 43.5% shooting (39.9% from 3P), 4.2 RPG and ranked first in the ACC in assists (5.5) in 37 games started this season… One of two ACC players to average at least 13.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG and 1.0 SPG in a single season since 2011 (NC State’s Dennis Smith Jr., 2017)… Two-time All-ACC (Second Team this season)… NCAA Champion, Final Four All-Tournament and Top-10 Finalist for the Bob Cousy Award (nation’s top point guard) this season… Originally from New York City, NY.

Christ Koumadje | Center | 7-4 | 268 | Florida State | Senior

Averaged 6.6 PPG on 62.7% shooting, 5.6 RPG and 1.4 BPG in 37 games started this season… Ranked third in the ACC in field-goal percentage (mini. 150 FGA)… Member of two NCAA Tournament teams at Florida State, including the program’s first Elite Eight team since 1993 last season… College teammates with Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon from 2015-17… Born in N’Djamena, Chad and attended Montverde Academy (FL), where he was teammates with NBA All-Stars Ben Simmons and D’Angelo Russell.

Jalen Lecque | Guard | 6-4 | 185 | Brewster Academy (NH)

Averaged 15.2 PPG on 45.5% shooting in 12 National Preparatory Circuit games with Brewster Academy this season… National Preparatory Champion and National Championship MVP this season… Born in Manhattan and grew up in The Bronx, NY… Originally committed to N.C. State, but elected to enter 2019 NBA Draft after playing one season at Brewster Academy… Played the 2017-18 season with Christ School in Arden, NC… Spent the 2016-17 season with Monsignor Scanlon High School in The Bronx.

Greg Malinowski | Forward/Guard | 6-6 | 200 | Georgetown | Senior

Averaged 5.7 PPG on 44.4% shooting, 3.2 RPG and 2.0 APG in 33 games played (six starts) this season…. Shot 38.7% from three-point range (36-of-93)… Member of Georgetown’s NIT team this season… Played for former Charlotte Hornets Associate Head Coach Patrick Ewing at Georgetown… Spent his first three collegiate seasons at William & Mary (2014-17)… Member of William & Mary’s 2015 Colonial Athletic Association Regular Season Championship team… Originally from Chantilly, VA.

Joshua Obiesie | Guard | 6-6 | 190 | s.Oliver Würzburg (Germany)

Averaging 6.8 PPG on 44.3% shooting, 2.3 RPG and 1.4 APG in 21 games played (one start) across all competitions this season in the Germany Basketball Bundesliga (first tier) and FIBA Europe Cup… Born in Munich, Germany… 2019 Nike Hoop Summit and 2018 Adidas Next Generation Tournament (played with Brose Bamberg)… 2019 Nachwuchs-Basketball-Bundesliga All-Star (German Under-19 League)… Member of the German National Under-18 Team in 2018… Gold medalist at the 2018 Albert Schweitzer Tournament in Mannheim, Germany.

Trayvon Reed | Center | 7-2 | 240 | Texas Southern | Junior

Averaged 12.7 PPG on 66.3% shooting and ranked fourth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in rebounding (7.8) and second in blocks (1.5) in 22 games played (14 starts) this season… Ranked first in the SWAC in field-goal percentage (mini. 150 FGA)… Member of Texas Southern’s 2018 SWAC Regular Season Championship team and the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win over North Carolina Central… Played for Mike Davis during his first year at Texas Southern… Played his freshman season at Auburn (2014-15)… Originally from Mobile, AL.