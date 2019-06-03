Hornets Host 10th Draft Workout of 2019

In preparation for the 2019 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 10th draft workout on Tuesday, June 4.

Ky Bowman | Guard | 6-1 | 188 | Boston College | Junior

Ranked fourth in the ACC in scoring (19.0 PPG on 40.4% shooting) and averaged 7.5 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.4 SPG over 31 games played (30 starts) this season… First ACC player to average at least 19.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.0 SPG in a single season since 1994 (Bob Sura, Florida State)… Ranked first amongst all D-1 players in minutes played this season (39.2 MPG)… Second-Team All-ACC this season… All-ACC Tournament in 2018 and ACC All-Freshman in 2017… Originally from Havelock, NC.

Amir Coffey | Guard | 6-8 | 210 | Minnesota | Junior

Ranked sixth in the Big 10 Conference in scoring (16.6 PPG on 43.6% shooting) and averaged 3.6 RPG and 3.2 APG over 36 games started this season… Third-Team All-Big 10 this season and Big 10 All-Freshman in 2017… Member of two NCAA Tournament teams at Minnesota, which included program’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2013… Originally from Hopkins, MN… Father, Richard, played 52 games with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1990-91 season and sister, Nia, currently plays for WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Daniel Gafford | Forward | 6-11 | 233 | Arkansas | Sophomore

Ranked fourth in the SEC in scoring (16.2 PPG on 53.7% shooting), second in rebounding (8.7) and third in blocks (2.0) over 32 games started this season… First SEC player to average 16.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG and 2.0 BPG in a single season since 2009 (Patrick Patterson, Kentucky)… First-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Defensive, AP All-American Honorable Mention and Top-10 Finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (nation’s best center) this season … SEC All-Freshman in 2018… Originally from El Dorado, AR.

Cody Martin | Forward | 6-7 | 205 | Nevada | Senior

Averaged 12.1 PPG on 50.5% shooting, 4.5 RPG and ranked third in the Mountain West Conference in assists (4.9) and fifth in steals (1.4) in 34 games started this season… Two-time All-Mountain West and Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year in 2018… Member of Nevada’s second-ever NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 team in 2018… Played first two collegiate seasons at North Carolina State (2014-16)… Twin brother, Caleb, also played for Nevada… Originally from Mocksville, NC.

Miye Oni | Guard | 6-6 | 210 | Yale | Junior

Ranked fifth in the Ivy League in scoring (17.1 PPG on 44.1% shooting), ninth in rebounding (6.3), third in assists (3.6) and seventh in blocks (1.3) in 29 games played (28 starts) this season… 2019 Ivy League Player of the Year and three-time All-Ivy League (First Team last two seasons)… Member of Yale’s Ivy League Regular Season and Conference Tournament Championship teams this season… Would be first Ivy League player selected in NBA Draft since 1995 (Penn’s Jerome Allen, Minnesota Timberwolves)… Originally from Northridge, CA.

Chris Silva | Forward | 6-9 | 234 | South Carolina | Senior

Ranked 11th in the SEC in scoring (15.2 PPG on 50.8% shooting), fifth in rebounding (7.6) and fifth in blocks (1.9) in 32 games started this season… One of two SEC players to average 15.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 1.5 BPG this season (Daniel Gafford, Arkansas)… All-SEC First Team (coaches) this season… All-SEC First Team (media) and SEC co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2018… Member of South Carolina’s first-ever Final Four team in 2017… Born in Gabon and moved to the United States when he was 15 years old to play at Roselle Catholic HS in New Jersey.