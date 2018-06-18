Hornets Host 10th Draft Workout of 2018

In preparation for the 2018 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets will host their 10th draft workout on Tuesday, June 19.

A.J. Davis | Guard/Forward | 6-9 | 215 | Central Florida | Senior

All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention in 2018… Averaged 12.2 points on 43.6 percent shooting and ranked tied for third in the AAC in rebounding (7.6), second in defensive rebounding (5.6) and third in double-doubles (8) last season… One of two AAC players to average at least 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game last season (minimum 25 games played)… Ranks seventh in UCF history in career made free throws (319) and eighth in total rebounds (633)… Played one year at Tennessee (2013-14) before transferring to UCF… Son of 13-year NBA veteran and 2001 NBA All-Star, Antonio Davis.

James Demery | Forward | 6-6 | 200 | Saint Joseph’s | Senior

2018 All-Atlantic 10 Conference Third Team… Two-time All-Big 5 Second Team… Ranked second on the team in both scoring (16.9 points) and rebounding (5.5) his senior season… Only Atlantic 10 player to average at least 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal per game last season. One of two players from Saint Joseph’s to record this statistical line in a single season since 2007-08 (DeAndre Bembry)… Originally from Williamston, NC and attended high school at Northside Christian Academy in Charlotte, NC.

Wenyen Gabriel | Forward | 6-9 | 205 | Kentucky | Sophomore

SEC All-Tournament Team in 2018… Averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 37 games last season (seven starts), while ranking 17th in the SEC in blocks (1.1)… Finished second on the team in three-point field goals (42) and first in total blocks (40) last season… Two-time SEC Conference Tournament Champion and SEC Regular Season Champion in 2017… Tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks off the bench against Buffalo in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament… Born in Khartoum, Sudan and graduated from Wilbraham & Monson Academy in Wilbraham, MA in 2016.

Sam Hunt | Guard | 6-2 | 185 | N.C. State | Senior

Averaged 5.5 points on 42.2 percent shooting and 0.4 steals in 16.1 minutes over 33 games (seven starts) for N.C. State last season… Ranked third in the ACC in three-point percentage as a senior (41.8 percent)… Member of the school’s 2018 NCAA Tournament team… Recorded averages of 14.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 61 games at North Carolina A&T from 2015-17… Played his freshman season (2013-14) at Jacksonville University, where he averaged 4.1 points in 11.5 minutes over 30 appearances off the bench... Originally from Greensboro, N.C. and a graduate of Dudley High School.

Jerome Robinson | Guard | 6-6 | 191 | Boston College | Junior

First-Team All-ACC, ACC Player of the Year Runner-Up and AP Honorable Mention All-American in 2018 (fifth Boston College player ever named AP All-American)… Ranked second in the ACC in scoring (20.7 points), tied for eighth in three-point fields (81) and seventh in three-point percentage (40.9 percent) last season… One of three ACC players since 2012-13 to average at least 20.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for a full season. First Boston College player to record this statistical line in a single season since Tyrese Rice in 2007-08… Originally from Garner, NC and attended Needham B. Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC.

Jared Terrell | Guard | 6-3 | 215 | Rhode Island | Senior

First-Team All-Atlantic 10 Conference in 2018… Ranked 12th in the Atlantic 10 in scoring (16.8 points) and tied for seventh in steals (1.5) last season… One of two Atlantic 10 players to average at least 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and less than 2.0 turnovers per game last season… Atlantic 10 Regular Season Champion in 2018 and Atlantic 10 Tournament Champion in 2017… Helped lead Rhode Island to first-round wins in the NCAA Tournament in both 2017 and 2018. This was also the first time the program had made consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances since 1997-99… Originally from Weymouth, MA.