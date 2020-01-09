Hornets Head West to Face Red-Hot Utah Jazz

The second of two extended West Coast road trips for the Charlotte Hornets this season gets going tonight as they square off against the Utah Jazz starting at 9 PM EST in Salt Lake City.

Charlotte is coming off a fifth consecutive home loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors, 112-110, in overtime on Wednesday evening. Despite the rather frustrating defeat, Head Coach James Borrego was overall pleased with a number of elements in the performance, aside from the late-game execution and squandered opportunities.

“A lot of good, a lot of positives out there,” he said after Thursday’s film session. “It was probably one of our best ball-moving games of the season. Guys were attacking, making plays for others. Our spacing was fantastic. Give our guys a lot of credit. They battled throughout that game. They won the board, did a great job down the stretch defensively. There were a lot of mistakes out there we cleaned up, that we watched. I think guys took it to heart.”

The Jazz got the better of the purple and teal at Spectrum Center back on Dec. 21, coming away with a 114-107 win thanks to 20-point outings from both Bojan Bogdanović (24) and Donovan Mitchell (20). Terry Rozier (29 points) and Devonte’ Graham (22 points) led the way for a Hornets squad that allowed the Jazz to shoot a blistering 50.0% from three-point range (17-of-34).

Utah started the campaign at 13-11 and has gone an outstanding 12-1 since, ranking first in the NBA in offensive rating (117.9) and 12th in defensive rating (108.0) during this run. Mitchell (24.8 PPG on 51.7 FG%) and Bogdanović (21.4 PPG) are tops on the team in scoring since Dec. 10 with Rudy Gobert (14.8 PPG and 15.9 RPG) averaging a nightly double-double as well.

The likes of Bogdanović, Joe Ingles, Georges Niang, Royce O’Neale and recently-acquired Jordan Clarkson have helped cement the Jazz as the NBA’s top long-distance shooting team in terms of percentage (39.0% for 12.6 3PM per game, which is eighth most). Communicating on defense and running Utah off the three-point line will be vital for the Hornets as they look to start their excursion out west with what will be a challenging road test.

Game Notes: PG Mike Conley (left hamstring sprain) is out for Utah… Charlotte is looking for its third consecutive road win (had one three-game road winning streak last season; April 3-9, 2019).