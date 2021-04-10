Hornets Handle Bucks, Finish Road Trip With 4-2 Record

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Jalen McDaniels Postgame | Devonte' Graham Postgame

The Charlotte Hornets closed out their final extended road stretch of the season in triumphant fashion, taking advantage of an injured-depleted Bucks squad for a 127-119 win on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Miles Bridges led the way for the Hornets with a season-high 26 points – tied for the second most in his career – on 8-of-13 shooting (4-of-8 from three), seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the win. Fellow starters Devonte’ Graham and Terry Rozier also both scored 20 points, with the former doing so on 6-of-12 shooting from three to go along with five assists.

After closing the second quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 66-55 halftime lead, the Hornets then outscored the Bucks, 34-26, in the third, thanks to a 14-of-25 shooting clip (56%) and 12 points from Terry Rozier. The cushion swelled to over 20 points down the stretch in the fourth and Milwaukee eventually saw its six-game home winning streak against Charlotte come to an end.

“Guys are stepping up right now and that’s what we called for,” said Coach Borrego following the win. “Everybody’s doing it in these moments. Look at the starters tonight. Every one of them participated in this win – it was fantastic. Miles, Jalen, PJ, Terry, Devonte’ got off to a great start and they continued that throughout the game. This group has taken a step forward. We have more than enough and we can get this done.”

Jalen McDaniels followed up his career night in Oklahoma City two days ago with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks. PJ Washington snapped out of his recent dry spell, racking up 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists and reserve Cody Zeller recorded 10 points and a team-high 12 boards for his second consecutive double-double.

Rookie Jordan Nwora scored a career-high 24 points for the Bucks, who were without Giannis Anteokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo and Brook Lopez because of injuries. Jeff Teague (19), Bryn Forbes (18), Sam Merrill (13) Thanasis Antetokounmpo (12), Bobby Portis (10) and Mamadi Diakite (10) were also in double figures, with Portis adding a game-high 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 48% from the field and 19-of-50 from behind the arc (38%), good for team’s most threes since March 13 against Toronto (21). The visitors also assisted on 35-of-44 field goals – matching their highest single-game assist total of the year – and swatted a season-high 10 shots, besting the previous mark of eight done three times.

Said Bridges, “We were just moving the ball. Everyone got involved. Our plan was to get in the paint and then kick it out for open threes and I feel like that’s what we did. Everyone got involved, so that’s another good thing for our chemistry.”

A three-game homestand now awaits the Hornets back in Charlotte and gets underway on Sunday, April 11 against the Atlanta Hawks beginning at 1 PM EST. Catch the action on Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.