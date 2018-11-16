Hornets Get Boost in Spirits with Jack Daniel's Partnership

November 16, 2018 – The Charlotte Hornets and Jack Daniel’s today announced a new partnership that includes the creation of a Jack Daniel’s-branded spirits bar on the 200 level of Spectrum Center. Along with the Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Bar, which is located outside sections 233 and 201 adjacent to the Craft Beer Garden, Jack Daniel’s becomes an Official Partner of the Charlotte Hornets and receives the rights to use team marks and logos on co-branded promotional items such as glassware, bar mats, T-shirts and hats.

“We are pleased to have Jack Daniel’s on board as a new partner,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “It is always a compliment when an NBA partner chooses our franchise to help enhance their tie to the league and our fans. We are also excited for our patrons to have the opportunity to enjoy the new Jack Daniel’s bar while cheering on our team during games at Spectrum Center.”

The whiskey brand will also encourage responsible drinking through “Jack Daniel’s Safe Ride,” which promotes the use of ride share options like Uber. Activations include a video feature and digital signage takeover with the company’s “Drink Responsibly” call-to-action before each game, messaging on the 360 LED boards and PA announcements during games, static signage within guest egress stairwells and the creation of a dedicated ride share dropoff and pickup zone outside Spectrum Center.

“Charlotte is one of our most important markets and Jack Daniel’s is extremely excited to enter into this new partnership with the Charlotte Hornets,” said Greg Luehrs, Jack Daniel’s Director of Sponsorships & Partnerships. “We look forward to a long-term relationship with them and to toasting victories with Hornets fans for years to come.”

Jack Daniel’s will also receive two digital signage takeovers during the game, one in conjunction with a newly-created “Cheers to Tipoff” fan ritual when the Hornets score their first points and one with a halftime stats feature titled “Distilling Down the First Half.” In addition to the full digital takeovers, Jack Daniel’s will also have digital signage on the scorer’s table, basket stanchion and 360 LED boards.