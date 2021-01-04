Hornets Gearing Up for Road Rematch With 76ers

Charlotte Hornets (2-4) at Philadelphia 76ers (5-1)

Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Wells Fargo Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: 76ers won, 127-112 on Jan. 2, 2021 in Philadelphia

Terry Rozier Bounces Back on Saturday Night

Coming off an ice-cold 1-of-11 shooting performance for six points against Memphis on New Year’s Day, Hornets guard Terry Rozier circled back in a big way with 35 points and seven three-pointers in Saturday night’s road loss to Philadelphia. Through Jan. 2, Rozier and Trae Young are the only NBA players with multiple 35-point showings this season and the former is also one of two players to have hit at least seven triples in a game more than once (CJ McCollum). Charlotte’s offense looked better in the first meeting with the 76ers and Rozier’s shot-making and aggressiveness was a major reason why.

Take Advantage of Easy Offensive Opportunities

The Hornets committed just 12 turnovers (although 10 came in the second half), attempted 13 more shots than Philadelphia and knocked down a season-high 23-of-26 free-throw attempts (89%) in their road-trip opener two nights ago. That being said, the team’s biggest offensive shortcoming came right around the basket, where Charlotte converted just 18-of-35 attempts from less than five feet and scored 42 total paint points on 21-of-47 shooting (45%). Philadelphia still ranks first in the NBA in defense and the Hornets absolutely need to start converting these easier opportunities on offense whenever possible.

Prioritize Better Transition Defense

While the Hornets’ offense took a step forward last time out, the defense took a step back, allowing the 76ers to shoot almost 60% from the field and 46% from distance (16-of-35). Charlotte stayed in it by scoring 25 points off 22 takeaways, but allowed the 76ers to connect on a perfect 10-of-10 attempts for 27 points in fast-break situations. Defense was lacking in a number of different areas in this game – particularly transition – and needs to be tightened up if the Hornets want any chance of knocking off the 76ers the second time around.

Preview Quote

“It’s like a little mini-series, a little playoff-type setting. You get to unpack a little bit and be in a city [for a few days]. When you play a team twice, I love the chess match in there. You get to prepare for that same team and come back and try and do it better the second night. Hopefully it stays. I like it for the travel. I think it’s good for our guys to settle into a city. They’re a little bit fresher and you get better from game to game.” – Head Coach James Borrego on playing the same team on the road in two consecutive games.

Final Thoughts

The Hornets have another chance tonight to snap their now 12-game losing streak to the 76ers, although will need a much better start than they had on Saturday night after falling behind by 15 points through the opening 12 minutes. Ending this long, troublesome skid against Philadelphia will start first and foremost on the defensive end and then hopefully carry over to more opportunities in transition on the offensive side.

Additional Notes

G Furkan Korkmaz (left adductor strain) remains out for Philadelphia… Through Jan. 2, Philadelphia and Phoenix were tied for the best record in the NBA at 5-1… The 76ers have not lost a regular season home game at the Wells Fargo Center since Dec. 20, 2019 versus Dallas, which is now a string of 18 consecutive such victories.