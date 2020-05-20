Charlotte Hornets Foundation teams to help outfit new Roof Above location

In its continuous efforts to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts, The Charlotte Hornets Foundation joined the Foundation for the Carolinas and its Charlotte Community Affairs Professionals group to outfit a new 66-room location of the newly-named Roof Above (formerly the Urban Ministry Center Men’s Shelter of Charlotte).

As Roof Above continues to re-imagine its work in light of COVID-19, a big part of that reimagining has centered on how they can continue to meet the needs of those experiencing homelessness, especially because they are anticipating their numbers will grow in light of economic turmoil. In the past, Roof Above opened its doors wider, putting cots down in dining rooms and mattresses in lobbies to serve more people. With those options no longer available to us in our new socially-distanced world, a new way of growing their capacity without crowding.

Roof Above is opening an additional temporary shelter site, which is anticipated to operate through the end of the year utilizing an old dormitory, which will provide 64 rooms and space for 70 guests. While the dorm features shared hall kitchens and bathrooms, the individualized space provides a safer environment in light of COVID-19.

"The Charlotte Hornets Foundation is proud to join forces with several other corporations to support long-time community partner, Roof Above," said Hornets Senior Director of Corporate Social Responsibility & Executive Director of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation Betsy Mack. "With our city having some of the largest economic disparities in the nation, the need for overnight shelter for our homeless community has grown while social distancing guidelines have forced capacity to dwindle. Together, we are able to help the shelter with their newfound solution, providing a safe, dry and clean space for our neighbors."

The main furnishings for the dorm rooms came from a collection of corporate partners through the Charlotte Corporate Affairs Professionals (CCAP) group that includes the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, TIAA, Ally Financial, Brighthouse Financial, Charlotte Knights, Publix Super Markets andTrulliant.

If you are interested in supporting this new project, there are two ways you can support Roof Above: