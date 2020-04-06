Charlotte Hornets Foundation Announces Multi-Faceted Plan To Assist With COVID-19 Relief

COVID-19 Resource Center

April 6, 2020 – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation has initiated a multi-faceted response to assist with local relief efforts through financial contributions, employee volunteerism and online resources.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will be contributing a total of $250,000 to the emergency relief efforts. This includes $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund established by United Way of Central Carolinas and Foundation For The Carolinas, along with $25,000 each to three local nonprofit organizations to assist in immediate needs caused by COVID-19 – Carolina Farm Trust and Crisis Assistance Ministry in Charlotte and the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund in the home market of the Hornets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. Additionally, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation has pledged another $75,000 to to-be-determined future needs resulting from COVID-19, which will be granted prior to the end of 2020.

With Hornets Sports & Entertainment employees continuing to work from home, the organization has pledged to complete 1,000 hours of in-home volunteerism by team members to support local nonprofit organizations. Some of the volunteer activities include writing letters and cards, making phone calls, administrative work, and utilizing their various skills and talents to assist others.

The Hornets have also established a COVID-19 resource center on the team’s website, hornets.com/COVID19, in an effort to keep fans and members of the community updated on the current situation. The webpage will showcase the organizations that the Hornets are supporting, provide opportunities for fans to donate to various nonprofits that are assisting in the COVID-19 relief efforts and inform visitors of ways in which they can limit their exposure to COVID-19.

“Although we may not be currently playing games or hosting events, Hornets Sports & Entertainment prides itself on being an active, engaged and compassionate member of this community,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “Through our Charlotte Hornets Foundation, we are proud to implement this three-pronged approach to assist with coronavirus relief efforts both immediately and in the future.”

The charitable arm of Hornets Sports & Entertainment, the Charlotte Hornets Foundation is committed to inspiring a philanthropic culture and strengthening the region through intentional partnerships, charitable giving and social projects in the areas of education, hunger, military care and wellness. The Charlotte Hornets Foundation encompasses the efforts of the entire organization, including the Charlotte Hornets, the NBA G League Greensboro Swarm and the NBA 2K League Hornets Venom GT.