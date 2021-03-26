Hornets Fortify Backcourt Depth with Brad Wanamaker Addition

For the first time in over three years, the Charlotte Hornets made an in-season trade by acquiring combo guard Brad Wanamaker from the Golden State Warriors, a deal that also included the exchange of heavily-protected, future second-round picks and cash considerations.

Now in his third NBA season and first with Golden State, Wanamaker is averaging 4.7 points and 2.5 assists in 39 games off the bench this campaign. Also, a former Celtics teammate of both Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward, the 31-year-old put up 5.9 points on 45% shooting (38% from three) and 2.2 assists in 107 appearances with Boston from 2018-20.

Wanamaker will serve primarily as veteran backcourt depth for the Hornets, something that was much needed after rookie LaMelo Ball recently fractured his right wrist. While Wanamaker’s shooting splits are a bit lower this year than his career average (35% from the field), he can guard multiple positions effectively and he’s knocking down 89.3% of his attempts from the free-throw line (50-of-56) after leading the NBA last year (92.6%).

“One thing that we’ve got going pretty good this year is chemistry on the team,” said Mitch Kupchak, the Hornets President of Basketball Operations and General Manager. “Everybody seems to get along. They play well together, it’s a good locker room. If you’re going to add a player, you want to somebody that’s not going to disrupt the good things you’ve got going on. Everybody wants to play, but the chemistry part of it was important.”

“He’s a veteran point guard who knows how to run an offense,” added Miles Bridges. “He doesn’t turn the ball over that much, he can knock down the three. He’s a veteran point guard that can guard and I think that’s what we needed in LaMelo’s absence right now.”

Wanamaker’s journey to the league has been anything but direct. Undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2011, he spent most of the next seven years playing in Europe, including stints with Germany’s Brose Baskets (2014-16) and Turkey’s Daçka (2016-17) and Fenerbahçe (2017-18). His well-decorated overseas career was highlighted by 2017 All-EuroLeague Second-Team Honors and a Turkish League Finals MVP and EuroLeague title game appearance in 2018.

Another thing the 6-3, 210-pound guard brings to Charlotte is playoff experience. Wanamaker appeared in 21 postseason games in Boston and helped the squad reach the Eastern Conference Finals last year. With how tightly contested the Eastern Conference standings are this season and with the Hornets firmly in the mix for a playoff spot, Wanamaker’s presence and leadership capabilities will certainly be utilized by the relatively young roster.