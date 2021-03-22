Hornets Forced to Adjust, Move Forward Following Ball Injury

Charlotte Hornets (20-21) at San Antonio Spurs (22-17)

Monday, March 22, 2021 at 8:30 PM EST (AT&T Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Spurs won, 122-110 on Feb. 14, 2021 in Charlotte, NC

Hornets Dealt Devastating Blow with LaMelo Ball Injury

Charlotte’s rotation endured an absolute gut punch on Sunday evening when it was revealed that star rookie point guard LaMelo Ball would be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his right wrist midway through the team’s road loss to the Clippers on Saturday night. Although nothing has been finalized, one would assume Devonte’ Graham is the presumptive favorite to take over Ball’s vacated starting spot for the time being. The third-year vet started 53 of the team’s 63 outings in 2019-20 and is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 25 first-string appearances so far this season.

Prepare for a Possible Small-Ball Showdown with Spurs

A significant reason the Hornets have struggled on this ongoing road trip has been the size discrepancy between them and their opponents. As for tonight’s outing, the Spurs rotation generally leans smaller with roughly four main starters –Dejounte Murray, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson and DeMar DeRozan – all clocking in between 6’4 and 6’6. This game will certainly still be challenging for a number of other reasons, but as they showcased in the second half of their game against the Lakers on Thursday night, having the ability to play more small-ball fits right into the Hornets’ wheelhouse.

Charlotte Might Need to Find Alternative Means of Scoring

One of the league leaders in points scored off turnovers (19.4; fourth in the NBA), the Hornets are averaging 13.3 points in this category across their road trip and had just five against the Clippers on Saturday night. Getting out into transition has been a major part of the team’s offensive success this season, but running more efficient half-court offense also needs to be a priority when these get-out-and-run opportunities don’t arise. Keep in mind, the Spurs rank first in the NBA in both points allowed off turnovers (14.1) and turnover percentage (11.3%) and seventh in fast-break points conceded (11.3).

Preview Quote

“We have to still play our game. I think the beautiful thing about this is that we’ve been here before earlier this season. We’ve lost two or three in a row and dug our way out of it. It’s just about getting back to who we are. Our defense has to be better – there’s no doubt about that. It puts pressure on our offense when we’re going against a set defense every time. One of the best things we do is get out in transition and when they’re scoring every time, we can’t do it. Be who we are. There’s no reason to press or time to dwell on the losses.” – Gordon Hayward

Final Thoughts

If there was any doubt this was one of the rougher stretches of the campaign for the Hornets, the unexpected injury to Ball absolutely solidified it. But, so it goes in the NBA, and there’s still plenty of basketball to be played this season. Charlotte will need Graham, Terry Rozier, Malik Monk and others to step up, set the tone early tonight and hopefully put the team in great position to snap its losing streak in San Antonio.

Additional Notes

C LaMarcus Aldridge (not with team) and F Keita Bates-Diop (right hamstring strain) did not play for the Spurs on Saturday night in Milwaukee… San Antonio has won three straight against Charlotte and is 12-1 at home against the Hornets since the start of the 2007-08 season (only loss: 108-93 on Jan. 14, 2019)… San Antonio went 4-2 on its six-game road trip from March 14-20 (only losses: at Philadelphia and at Milwaukee)… The Spurs are the only team currently ranked in the top 8 in either conference that is .500 or worse at home this season (10-10).