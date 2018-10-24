Hornets Finishing Off Four-Game Road Trip in Chicago

The Hornets are closing out their longest away stretch until January as they square off against the Bulls for the first of two consecutive meetings starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET in Chicago.

After impressive starts in Orlando and Miami, the Hornets hit a bit of a wall against the undefeated Raptors on Monday night. Head Coach James Borrego said afterwards his squad “didn’t match [Toronto’s] physicality or energy,” in the 127-106 loss, particularly on the defensive end.

Hornets center Cody Zeller is 8-of-15 from the field for 19 total points in Charlotte’s two wins this season, but just 2-of-3 for seven points in the two losses. Getting Zeller more involved in the offense should be a priority for the Hornets, particularly with what could be a favorable matchup at the United Center.

The Indiana product will be paired up with Bulls rookie, Wendell Carter Jr., who was grabbed with the seventh overall pick in the NBA Draft this summer. Carter Jr. is averaging 6.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in three starts this season, although could be in for a challenging night if Charlotte does indeed look to incorporate Zeller more on offense.

Interesting Note – Through Monday, Oct. 22, Kemba Walker (33.0 PPG) and Bulls guard Zach LaVine (32.3 PPG) were ranked T-1st and 3rd in the NBA in scoring, respectively.

Classic Fact – Walker scored a franchise-road-record 47 points in Chicago on Nov. 17, 2017. It was the most points given up to one player at home by the Bulls since Detroit’s Jerry Stackhouse scored 57 points on April 3, 2001.