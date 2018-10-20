Hornets Finishing First Back-to-Back Road Set in Miami

The Hornets couldn’t have gotten their four-game road trip off to a better start as they’ll look to keep things rolling in tonight’s date with the Miami Heat, which tips off at 8 p.m. ET.

After a disappointing start in their season opener, the Hornets responded by surrendering a franchise-low 10 first-quarter points on their way to a dominant 120-88 victory in Orlando on Friday night. Charlotte also cleaned up on the boards, outrebounding the Magic by a margin of 55-44.

First-year full-time starter Jeremy Lamb has looked solid in his pair of appearances for Charlotte, posting averages of 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in a modest 23.0 minutes. The seven-season veteran has shown encouraging flashes of the all-around versatility that helped earn him the first-string gig in training camp after a strong offseason.

Lamb will need to keep an eye on opposing shooting guard, Rodney McGruder, who just tallied a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Washington on Thursday night. A 27-year-old journeyman of sorts, the Kansas State product could be on the verge of breaking out in his third NBA season.

Interesting Note – Although the Hornets were swept last season by the Heat, the average margin of victory for Miami was only a slim 4.0 points per contest.

Classic Fact – In order to retain its other unprotected players in the 1988 Expansion Draft, the Dallas Mavericks gave the Miami Heat a first-round pick (used on Kevin Edwards) if they agreed to select Arvid Kramer with the top overall selection. The Hornets grabbed Dell Curry with the second pick, while Kramer never played a game for Miami.