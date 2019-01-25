Hornets Finish Road Trip Facing 1st-Place Bucks

By Sam Perley

The Charlotte Hornets will look to tally a fifth win in six outings as they close a three-game road trip against a 34-12, Eastern Conference-leading Bucks team starting tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee.

The season series currently stands at 1-1, with each of the first two meetings coming at Spectrum Center. Charlotte lost by one point to the Bucks on Opening Night and rallied from a season-high 14-point deficit to beat Milwaukee on Nov. 26. After winning in Memphis on Wednesday night, the Hornets are looking to win back-to-back road games for just the second time this season (Oct. 19-20).

Having racked up 20-point performances in each of his last six outings (45.7/36.1% shooting), newly-named All-Star starter Kemba Walker is in the midst of one of his most consistent stretches of the season. The Eastern Conference’s fifth-leading scorer is averaging 31.0 PPG (47.4% from 3P), 4.0 RPG, 4.5 APG and 2.0 SPG against Milwaukee this season and will surely be looking for a huge repeat performance.

Walker will be tasked with scoring on one of the top pound-for-pound, on-ball defenders in the NBA in Eric Bledsoe. At 6-1 and 200 pounds, the Kentucky product is averaging 21.0 PPG on 52.2% shooting, 5.0 APG and 2.0 SPG over his last six outings, while ranking sixth overall amongst NBA point guards in real plus-minus (4.01) and seventh in defensive real plus-minus (0.98) this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the head of the snake in Milwaukee and his drive-and-kick-out abilities are a major reason the Bucks also have the NBA’s third-best offensive rating (113.5) in addition to the league’s top defense (103.8). The Hornets will need to be locked in on both sides of the ball, especially by taking advantage of any and all opportunities they get on the offensive end.

Game Note – Milwaukee has won 18 of its last 22 outings and is 21-4 at home this season… Bismack Biyombo has recorded double-digit rebounds in three straight games for the first time since Jan. 12-18, 2018… Through Jan. 23, Willy Hernangómez ranks third in the NBA this month in rebounding amongst reserves (7.8 RPG; mini. 8 GP off the bench).

Classic Fact– The all-time, head-to-head regular season series between the Hornets and Bucks is tied at 55-55. These teams also met in the 2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals, with Milwaukee coming out on top, 4-3, in the seven-game series.