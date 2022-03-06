Hornets Finally Break Through in the Clutch

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Rozier Postgame | Ball Postgame

Late-game execution has been a problem for the Charlotte Hornets over the past several weeks, leading to a string of sometimes painful, last-minute losses. While this area certainly wasn’t perfect against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, it managed to be just good enough for a 123-117 victory at Spectrum Center.

Terry Rozier had another huge showing in the win, finishing with 31 points – 16 in the third quarter – on 6-of-8 shooting overall from three, five rebounds and six assists. This marked Rozier’s second 30-point performance in four games, matching the total from his previous 34 outings combined dating back to Dec. 1.

Much like last Sunday’s game against Detroit, this one came right down to the wire again. With Charlotte leading 117-113 and under two minutes to go, Dejounte Murray canned a step-back jumper coming off three consecutive offensive rebounds to put the Spurs within two. After both teams failed to score on their next possession, LaMelo Ball knocked down a pair of free throws, but Murray countered with another layup to cut the deficit back to two.

Following a timeout with 45 seconds left, PJ Washington threaded a perfect bounce-pass to a cutting Cody Martin, who drew another Spurs foul. Martin hit both free throws, then grabbed a massive defensive board at the other end, leading to the game-clinching free throws.

“Cody had a huge rebound at the end to seal this game, but we had a couple slip there,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego, following the team’s second season sweep of the Spurs since 1997. “It could’ve cost us again, but we are fortunate to get the win. The execution out of the timeout was great. Great pass from PJ to Cody and I thought our effort tonight was great. We stuck with it, the game was back and forth, but we found a way to close.”

Ball added 24 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, as seven total Charlotte players scored in double figures. On the San Antonio side, Keldon Johnson converted his first nine shots on his way to a career-high 33 points, although was held scoreless in the fourth on 0-of-5 shooting.

Charlotte shot just 4-of-16 from the field in the closing frame, but went a perfect 14-of-14 from the free-throw line and held the Spurs to 0-of-10 from 3-point range. The win snapped the team’s six-game losing streak in clutch time dating back to their most recent such triumph on Jan. 28 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Said Rozier, “Any win, we’ll take it. We don’t care. That’s the main goal that we want to achieve at the end of the day, end of the night. Whatever it takes. We definitely had some lapses the whole game as far as rebounding. [San Antonio] is a well-coached team. You can’t take anything away from them. It’s not like because they’re with us the whole game, that we’re having a bad game. These guys are professional, too, but I’m just glad we found a way to close it out in the end.”

Next up for the Hornets will be the front end of an all-home back-to-back beginning with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, March 8 starting at 7 PM ET.