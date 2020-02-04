Hornets Fall Short Against Sharp-Shooting Magic

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Bridges Highlights | Coach Borrego | Cody Martin

Another shaky final two quarters of play for the third straight game sent the Charlotte Hornets to a 112-100 loss at the hands of the visiting Orlando Magic on Monday, Feb. 3 at Spectrum Center

Terry Rozier put up a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, three rebounds and two assists in the loss, while Cody Zeller (17), Miles Bridges (16) and Devonte’ Graham (15) also added 15-point performances for a Hornets team playing its second straight game without starting forward PJ Washington (right ankle sprain).

Charlotte trailed by three at half before allowing the Magic to win the third quarter, 29-23 after the visitors shot 60% from the field in the frame. Orlando then opened the final 12 minutes on a 14-6 run to take a game-high 16-point lead with 7:45 remaining on the clock. The Hornets responded with a 12-3 stretch to get within seven, but never got any closer the rest of the way.

Orlando finished the night shooting an uncustomary 16-of-34 from three-point range (47.1%), while the Hornets went just 9-of-31 from distance (29.0%). Charlotte won the rebounding battle, 46-37 (15-8 edge in offensive boards) and outscored the Magic in both paint points (56-44) and second-chance points (24-8).

“For us to stay in these games defensively, we have to be scrambling, moving,” said Coach Borrego. “Orlando moved the ball tonight and made shots. We lost the three-point line by 21 points. That was the difference. We won the board and we won the paint. There are some positives to take out of this game. We need to do a better job defensively.”

Cody Martin added a career-high 13 points and a team-high-tying eight rebounds off the bench and Malik Monk (11) rounded out Charlotte’s six double-figure scorers. The rookie Martin was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field, becoming the second first-year Hornet to shoot 100% from the field on at least six attempts (Brad Miller, 9-of-9 vs. Chicago on March 24, 1999).

“Being that spark off the bench is something I take pride in and it’s something I’ve been doing throughout the season,” said Martin. “I’m still working on a lot of things I need to work on and I’m still trying to improve every time I step on the floor. I can control things like playing hard and when you play hard, good things happen. I think that’s what happened tonight.”

Nikola Vučević scored a game-high 22 points on 10-of-19 to lead the Magic, which snapped a five-game losing streak with the win. Aaron Gordon (16 points and 12 rebounds) and Markelle Fultz (12 points and 14 assists) both double-doubled, while Evan Fournier (17), Terrence Ross (13) and Mo Bamba (12) also had double-digit scoring outings

The Hornets close out their back-to-back set on the road tomorrow night, Tuesday, Feb. 4, when they face the Houston Rockets starting at 8 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.