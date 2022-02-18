Hornets Fall in Heart-Breaking Double-OT Thriller

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Bridges Postgame | Plumlee Postgame

The NBA All-Star Game isn’t for a few more days, but basketball fans were treated to one of the most exciting contests of the year on Thursday night at Spectrum Center. If you’re a follower of the Charlotte Hornets though, this one – which ended with a 111-107 Miami Heat victory in double overtime – was a really tough pill to swallow.

Miles Bridges finished with a game-high 29 points and 11 rebounds and Montrezl Harrell (24) added another 20-point showing off the bench in the loss. LaMelo Ball racked up 14 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high-tying 14 assists for his fifth triple-double of the campaign, marking a new single-season franchise record.

Trailing by seven heading into the second quarter, the Hornets outscored Miami, 24-10, in the frame to take a 54-47 lead into the break. The hosts pushed the advantage to 14 in the fourth quarter, but Miami came roaring back with a 23-7 run to take a two-point lead with 33 seconds to go. A Harrell dunk and a missed Jimmy Butler buzzer-beater sent things to overtime, where both teams were winless this season heading into the game.

Later on, Miami pulled ahead 92-91 following a controversial Kyle Lowry 3-pointer, where the Heat point guard’s foot appeared to be firmly on the line. Two minutes later, Harrell split a pair of free throws with under two seconds left to tie the score, then Butler missed another game-winning shot to clinch a second overtime. Both teams kept going back and forth down to the wire, before Butler – who was just 4-of-23 at the time – drained a dagger 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to finally end the crazy affair.

“Proud of the effort. Our guys battled until the last second and never gave in,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “I thought we played extremely well tonight. We’ll decompress for the next five days, get back together and get ready for the final 22 games. This team has been through a lot so far and I love the way they responded tonight. They went after it.”

PJ Washington also notched his second double-double of the campaign, finishing with 15 points and a career-high 14 rebounds. Lowry (25 points) and Duncan Robinson (21 points) both had 20-point games for Miami, while also hitting six 3-pointers a piece.

Having now dropped nine of their last 10 outings, pulling this one out would have felt really good for the slumping Hornets, but it just wasn’t meant to be. There certainly wasn’t any shortage of plays over the course of the 58 action-packed minutes that had any one gone the other way, the result could have easily flipped in Charlotte’s favor. And now for the next eight days, it’s all about regrouping and coming back stronger than ever.

Added Borrego, “We need this [break]. It’s going to be great for us. Get away for a bit, refresh and get ready for that final stretch run. Get some healthy bodies, clear our minds and be ready to go.”

The Hornets will begin their post-All-Star-Break schedule on Friday, Feb. 25 with a home game against the visiting Toronto Raptors starting at 7 PM ET.