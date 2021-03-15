Hornets Face Kings, Eyeing 3-Game Homestand Sweep

Charlotte Hornets (19-18) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-23)

Monday, March 15, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 127-126 on Feb. 28, 2021 in Sacramento, CA

Charlotte Finding Its Rhythm Again From 3-Point Range

The Hornets kicked off the second leg of their three-game homestand on Saturday night with an NBA quarter-record-tying 11 three-pointers in the opening 12 minutes, setting the tone for a comfortable double-digit win over Toronto. Having gone just 10-of-30 from deep two nights earlier, Charlotte wrapped up the evening with a season-high-tying 21-of-49 long-distance makes (43%), getting big nights from both LaMelo Ball (6-of-9) and Devonte’ Graham (5-of-9). More could be in store tonight as the Kings currently sit 22nd in the NBA in three-pointers surrendered per game (13.4) and last in opposing three-point percentage (39.6%).

Healthy Hornets Looking to Sweep Season Series with Kings

One of the most improbable victories by any NBA team this season transpired in Sacramento two weeks ago when the Hornets erased an eight-point deficit in the final minute to steal a 127-126 win away from the hometown Kings. PJ Washington erupted for a career-high 42 points in the contest, while Ball (24 points and 12 assists) and Malik Monk (21 points, game-winning and-1) also had big nights for a Charlotte squad that was without three injured starters in Gordon Hayward, Cody Zeller and Graham. All three are back now – with Graham sliding into a bench role – as the team looks to pick up a seventh victory in eight home outings.

Sacramento Defense Still Struggling, But Offense Excelling

The Kings have alternated wins and losses of their last six outings following a season-long nine-game losing streak in February, although still find themselves at the bottom of the league’s defensive rankings during this stretch (119.2; 29th). However, Sacramento ranks first in the NBA in offense across this span (119.8), thanks largely to five players – De’Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes and Marvin Bagley III – all averaging at least 15.0 points on 45% shooting or better. Much like their first meeting, tonight’s matchup between these two sides has the potential to be another high-scoring affair.

Preview Quote

“I thought our defense was fantastic to start the game. It was effort, it was energy, it was communication, it was focus. This group was focused to start the game and it really set the tone for the rest of the game. That starting group was fantastic tonight. They came out with the effort and the focus on the defensive end. Our guys were locked in and I thought we did what we needed to do defensively. Much better performance than we saw two nights ago.” – Coach Borrego following the team’s win over Toronto

Final Thoughts

Saturday’s win against the Raptors had just about everything one could want – great offense and ball movement, high-level defense, no injuries and a recently expanded hometown crowd. Bringing that same energy, consistency and attention to detail will be key for the Hornets in going 3-0 on their homestand before heading out into the Western Conference again.

Additional Notes

F Chimezie Metu (right wrist fracture), C Hassan Whiteside (Health and Safety Protocols) and F Robert Woodard II (left hamstring strain) were all out for Sacramento on Saturday night (lost 121-106 in Atlanta)… The Hornets have won four straight games against the Kings and are 9-2 in head-to-head meetings since the start of the 2015-16 NBA season… Charlotte will be seeking its second four-game winning streak of the season (Jan. 6-11).