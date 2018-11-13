Hornets Eyeing Another Road Win in Cleveland to Close Trip

The Charlotte Hornets will shoot to get back to .500 away from home as they wrap up a three-game road stretch against the Cleveland Cavaliers beginning tonight at 7 p.m. EST.

This will be the second time this season these two teams square off. Charlotte took round one at Spectrum Center on Nov. 3, 126-94, thanks largely to a 67-point second-half performance. Starting two-guard Jeremy Lamb led the way for the hosts with a season-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, eight rebounds and two assists in the victory.

Since that outing, the UConn product has posted 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals over his last three games, while shooting 51.7 percent and 70.0 percent from the field and three, respectively. Lamb is also performing on the other end as well as evidenced by his 104.6 defensive rating and career-high 1.23 steals per appearance (ninth amongst all NBA SG).

An injury-riddled Cavaliers team will likely turn to Rodney Hood alongside rookie Collin Sexton in the backcourt. Hood struggled after coming to Cleveland in a trade-deadline deal last season, although has righted himself a bit this year with averages of 12.9 points on 43.5/38.7 percent shooting and 2.3 assists. He’s also coming off a 20-point outing in Chicago this past Saturday.

Interesting Note – The Cavaliers are currently tied for last in the NBA in defensive rating (114.3), while the Hornets are tied for 13th (107.3), through Nov. 11. Cleveland is also surrendering the fourth-most points in the paint (52.0 PG) and third-highest opposing three-point percentage (38.9 percent) in the league.

Classic Fact – Cleveland’s Gund Arena (now Quicken Loans Arena) hosted the 1997 NBA All-Star Game, where Glen Rice became the first and only Hornet to ever win the event’s MVP Award. Rice had a game-high 26 points and two steals off the bench in the East’s 132-120 victory.