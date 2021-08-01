Hornets Extend Qualifying Offer to Devonte' Graham

August 1, 2021 – Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced today that the team has extended a qualifying offer to guard Devonte’ Graham, making him a restricted free agent. The qualifying offer allows the Hornets to match any offer sheet he signs with another team.

In his third season with Charlotte, Graham averaged 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 30.2 minutes per game, appearing in 55 games. Graham ranked 14th in the NBA in total 3s, knocking down 179 shots from beyond the arc as he became just the second player in franchise history with 175+ 3-point field goals in consecutive seasons.

Selected with the 34th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kansas, Charlotte acquired Graham via a draft night trade with the Atlanta Hawks on July 21, 2018. Graham has played in 164 career games, including 100 starts, averaging 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 27.7 minutes per game. In just three seasons with the Hornets, Graham has made 431 3-pointers, which ranks sixth all-time in franchise history.