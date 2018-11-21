Hornets Ending Homestand with Visit from Pacers

Following a much-needed win over Boston on Monday night, the Hornets will look to add on another victory as they close out a three-game home stretch against the Indiana Pacers starting tonight at 7 p.m.

The hosts just got another outstanding performance from Kemba Walker as he racked up 43 points (21 in the fourth) to help the Hornets rally from 10 down with 9:37 remaining against Boston. Charlotte held the Celtics to just 7-of-20 from the field and 1-of-8 from three in the final 12 minutes, thanks largely to some great minutes from the bench.

And one of those reserves happens to be Miles Bridges, who finished with seven points, five rebounds and a steal in 23 minutes off action. The bouncy, athletic Bridges and top overall pick Deandre Ayton are the only rookies currently averaging at least 7.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist, while shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field.

With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist likely sidelined (ankle), look for the 20-year-old to see some time on Indiana four-man Domantas Sabonis. The son of Hall-of-Famer, Arvydas, the younger Sabonis is averaging 14.1 points on 68.5 percent shooting (second-best mark in the NBA) and a team-high 9.5 rebounds off the bench this season. It’s possible Sabonis could start with Myles Turner questionable (ankle), opening more minutes for Kyle O’Quinn and T.J. Leaf.

Game Note – Reigning NBA Most Improved Player and All-NBA Third Team guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is also questionable for tonight’s game as of Tuesday afternoon. The Pacers were 0-7 last year in games he didn’t play, although did beat Utah, 121-94, on Monday night without the Indiana University product in the lineup.

Classic Fact - Dell Curry is the only player in Charlotte Hornets franchise history to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, doing so in 1994. He beat out Seattle SuperSonic runner-up Nate McMillan, who is now the Head Coach of the Indiana Pacers.