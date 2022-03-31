Hornets’ End-of-Season DraftKings Countdown

by Sam Perley
Posted: Mar 31, 2022

The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the top teams in pace for the 2021-2022 NBA season, which means a lot of fantasy basketball production from the purple and teal. With the campaign quickly winding down, make sure to give these Hornet players a look as they jockey for postseason positioning.

LaMelo Ball (Salary: $8,000-10,000)
LaMelo Ball in particular has become one of the premiere fantasy basketball contributors across DraftKings contests this season. In 5 GP from March 23-30, Ball has scored at least 52 FPTS in all but one outing.

Terry Rozier (Salary: $7,000-8,500)
After a relatively slower start to the season, Terry Rozier has lately picked up steam. A nightly 20-point scoring threat, Rozier is averaging career highs in assists (4.4) and steals (1.3) and posted three 50-FPTS games in March.

Miles Bridges (Salary: $7,000-8,000)
Miles Bridges has notched multiple 3-pointers in nine of his last 10 games and has scored 24+ PTS in each of his last four. Coming off a terrific showing in New York on Wednesday night, he’s now scored 40+ FPTS in five straight games.
As a result of the up-tempo style that the Hornets play, they’ve naturally been one of the top teams in the NBA in points per game – both for and against – because of the increased possessions. That also means a lot of fantasy scoring to go around for both sides. Here’s one potential pickup for each of Charlotte’s next three games versus Philadelphia, Miami and Orlando.

Tobias Harris (Salary: $6,000-7,000)
Tobias Harris had 53.25 FPTS against Milwaukee on March 29, his third-highest total this season and most since Jan. 25. Credit a well-rounded effort for this one, which included 11 rebounds, six assists and season-high three steals.

Max Strus (Salary: $3,500-4,500)
In 10 games between March 11-30, Max Strus scored 10+ PTS all but three times. An under-the-radar 3-point threat, Strus also canned 3+ 3PM in seven of these games and finished with his third-most FPTS this season on March 30 (34.75).

Franz Wagner (Salary: $5,500-6,500)
Franz Wagner scored 28 points on March 30 in Washington, matching the second-highest total of his young career. Adding another five rebounds, two assists and three 3PM, this was his most FPTS (40.75) since March 2.

