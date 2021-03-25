Hornets End Road Trip with Big Victory Over Rockets

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Malik Monk Postgame | PJ Washington Postgame

A spectacular third-quarter performance on both ends of the court propelled the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-97 blowout win over the Rockets on Wednesday night, snapping the team’s 15-game road losing streak in Houston.

Terry Rozier led the way for Charlotte with a game-high 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting (4-of-8 from three) and four assists in the victory. Starting backcourt partner Devonte’ Graham also found his rhythm in this one, scoring 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting from three to mark his first 20-point game since Feb. 1 in Miami.

Holding a three-point lead at the break, Charlotte absolutely exploded into the second half and outscored the Rockets 35-15 on 78% shooting in the third to bump the advantage up to 23. Graham (14) and Rozier (9) combined to score 23 points during this stretch, with Houston connecting on just 6-of-24 attempts from the field. The Rockets never threatened at any point the rest of the way as the visitors continued to pour it on until the final buzzer.

“We knew we needed to tighten up our defense [at halftime],” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “We talked a lot about our defensive effort at the start of the third quarter and our guys responded. The starters were fantastic. They came out with urgency. Obviously, we were making shots there, but it started on the defensive end. I think we carried that through the second half. The starters were great and they set the tone.”

“Coach just got on us about the start we had to start the game,” added Graham. “Houston’s capable of coming out and beating us. We just wanted to jump on them in the third quarter and thankfully we got hot. My teammates did a good job of getting to the paint, kicking out, finding each other. We were knocking them down with confidence.”

Malik Monk (19 points and four assists) and PJ Washington (12) were also in double figures for Charlotte, with the latter adding a game-high 12 rebounds and four assists for his second straight double-double and seventh overall this season. Cody Martin chipped in eight points, six rebounds and a +29 plus-minus and two-way player Nate Darling also sank a three-pointer late in the contest, making him the first native of Nova Scotia, Canada to score in an NBA game.

John Wall tallied 20 points on 6-of-15 shooting and seven assists for Houston in the loss, the team’s 21st in the last 22 games. Christian Wood recorded 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting (0-of-5 from three) and a team-high 10 rebounds for his 11th double-double of the campaign, while Ben McLemore (14 points) and Danuel House Jr. (10) also crossed the 10-point barrier.

Charlotte ended up outscoring the Rockets by 22 in the second half and ended the night shooting 51% from the field and 47% from distance (18-of-38). The team also finished +11 in the rebounding department (50-39) and held Houston to a lowly 38% field-goal percentage, which included a clip of just 14-of-44 over the final two quarters (32%).

The Hornets will now head back to Charlotte for a two-game homestand starting with the Miami Heat on Friday, March 26 beginning at 8 PM EST.