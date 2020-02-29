Hornets Edge Raptors for Dramatic Road Victory

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Rozier Highlights | Coach Borrego | PJ Washington | Willy Hernangomez

The Charlotte Hornets started strong, stayed composed and hit a trio of clutch free throws in the final seconds to claim their best win of the season, taking down the hometown Toronto Raptors, 99-96, on Friday, Feb. 28 at Scotiabank Arena.

Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham led the way for the visitors with 18 points apiece, while dishing out six and five assists, respectively, in the victory. Charlotte picked up its fourth win in its last five road appearances, while the Raptors have now dropped consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 23-25.

Charlotte led by 17 in the second quarter, but Toronto rallied in the fourth and eventually got the score knotted at 96-96 with 52.8 seconds remaining. After Graham’s go-ahead triple rimmed out, Norman Powell and Kyle Lowry each missed three-point attempts for Toronto, giving Charlotte one last chance with 2.1 seconds to go.

On the next possession, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fouled Rozier before the inbounds pass, sending the latter to the free-throw line. After the make, Toronto then fouled Graham once the ball was in play, who followed suite and hit his two freebies to extend the advantage to three. Powell got a three off at the other end, but came up short thanks to some tremendous defense from rookie Cody Martin.

“I take 100 free throws every day,” said Rozier. “It’s just the same shot that I always shoot if I’m in the gym with a lot of people or if I’m in the gym by myself. I just took my time, tried to knock it down and make a smart play. I’m just happy we got the win. My teammates played very well. We were coached well throughout the game and we needed this one.”

“We stayed in the moment,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “Probably one of our best wins of the season. We were complete end to end. Things didn’t go our way down the stretch a few times, but we stuck with it and didn’t hang our heads. We kept making plays and went on to the next one. Just keep competing, playing with each other and that’s what we did.”

Miles Bridges continued to play well, posting 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, five rebounds and three blocks. PJ Washington narrowly missed a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, while fellow frontcourter Bismack Biyombo had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for his eighth double-double of the campaign. Rookie Jalen McDaniels had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench and Cody Martin added four points, four rebounds and a career-high six assists.

On the other side, All-Star starter Pascal Siakam racked up a game-high 24 points on just 9-of-23 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the host Raptors. Powell (22) and Lowry (21) also crossed the 20-point mark, while OG Anunoby chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a career-high six steals.

Charlotte finished the night shooting 43.6% (43.3% from three; 13-of-30) against the NBA’s second-ranked defensive unit and held the Raptors to a mere 34.7% from the field. The Hornets also overcame 18 turnovers for 23 Toronto points and won the rebounding battle by a decisive 58-45 margin.

A four-game homestand tips off for the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, March 1, when they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks starting at 1 PM EST. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.