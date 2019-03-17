Hornets Drop Tough One Down in Miami

By Sam Perley

Another grind-it-out slugfest between the Hornets and Heat ended with a hard-fought loss for the former as they fell, 93-75, on Sunday, March 17 in Miami, FL. The defeat bumped Charlotte a full 2.0 games back of its Southeast Division rivals and temporarily into 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jeremy Lamb racked up 21 points, four rebounds and a career-high-tying four steals off the bench in the loss. Lamb is just the fourth different player in franchise history to reach these marks as a reserve in a single game and the first to do so since 2016 (Curry, Sessions, Lin).

Leading by one after three quarters of play, Miami used a 12-4 run at the start of the fourth to finally start building some separation from the Hornets. Charlotte never got closer than five the rest of the way, losing for the third time in its last four games. In total, Miami outscored the Hornets, 32-15, in the fourth quarter.

“In the fourth quarter, we couldn’t make a shot,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the game. “I thought our guys battled. We gave ourselves a chance defensively going into the fourth. [Miami] was 6-of-8 from three in the fourth quarter. We were 0-of-8 from three. Give them credit. They played well, guarded us fairly well. We couldn’t make shots.”

Frank Kaminsky had 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench and Nic Batum added 12 points and another seven rebounds for the Hornets. Point guards Tony Parker (11 points) and Kemba Walker (10 points) also finished in double figures. Cody Zeller missed his third straight game for the Hornets (left knee soreness).

Goran Dragić (19 points) and Dwyane Wade (17 points; 12 in fourth) both had strong outings off the bench for Miami in the victory. Bam Adebayo narrowly missed a double-double with 16 points and game-high-tying nine rebounds, while Dion Waiters chipped in another 12 points, which came entirely on three-pointers (4-of-8).

“[Wade’s] a great player. He’s done that his entire career,” added Borrego. “We just [needed] to do a better job on him. Throughout the game, we could have been better in multiple areas. Obviously, he’s a great player down the stretch. He hit some big shots, Dragić hit some big shots, Waiters hit big shots as well.”

The Hornets shot a season-low 31.3 percent from the field (26-of-83), which included a 7-of-36 mark from three-point range (19.4 percent). Miami won the battle on the boards, 55-44, although both teams had 16 second-chance points apiece.

The beginning of a three-game homestand now awaits the Hornets as they kick things off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 19 beginning at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte.