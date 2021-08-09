Hornets Drop NBA Summer League Opener to Trail Blazers

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Coach Dutch Gaitley Postgame | James Bouknight Postgame | LiAngelo Ball Postgame

Back in Las Vegas for their first NBA Summer League appearance in over two years, the Charlotte Hornets saw plenty of promising flashes from their young players, despite falling to the Portland Trail Blazers, 93-86, on Sunday, Aug. 8 at Cox Pavilion.

Rookie James Bouknight led the way for the Hornets with a team-high 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, four rebounds and two blocks, while LiAngelo Ball (16 points on 5-of-8 from three), Vernon Carey Jr. (11), Kai Jones (10) and Nick Richards (10) were all in double figures. Jones, who showcased his raw athleticism and versatility throughout the contest, also snagged a game-high 10 rebounds to notch a double-double.

Portland got off to an early first-quarter advantage and then sustained its lead throughout the game late into the fourth. Ahead 76-74 with 2:23 remaining on the game clock, the Blazers uncorked a 14-4 run over the next two minutes of play to effectively seal the victory.

“I think it was just fun to get that first one out of the way,” said Bouknight. “We all had a little bit of butterflies. Going through the pre-draft process, we haven’t really been playing that much. I think we’re going to come back and play even better tomorrow. I’m taking this whole week as just a learning experience for how to play in this league.”

Antonio Blakeney led an NBA veteran-laden Blazers squad with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting off the bench. George King added 17 points and former sixth overall pick Emmanuel Mudiay chipped in four points and a game-high nine assists. Michael Beasley, the second overall pick in 2008, scored nine points and Kenneth Faried finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Charlotte racked up 22 turnovers leading to 31 Portland points and shot just 8-of-27 from three-point range (29.6%). The Trail Blazers connected on 11-of-25 shots from behind the arc (44.0%), although were outscored in second-chance points by a 14-2 margin.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed that we lost. We want to win every game,” stated Hornets Summer League Head Coach Dutch Gaitley. “I told the guys before the game, Portland was picked to win Summer League – they have three former first-round picks. I think it was great for our guys to play against those NBA veterans. I think there should be some confidence, but also some disappointment that we let that one slip.”

The Hornets will return to NBA Summer League action tomorrow night, Monday, Aug. 9, to take on the Sacramento Kings starting at 6 PM EDT at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, NV. Watch the action on NBATV or listen in on the Hornets App.