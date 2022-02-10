Hornets Drop 6th Straight, Despite Offensive Progress

More Coverage: Game Gallery | James Borrego Postgame | Kelly Postgame | Ball Postgame

The mysterious, somewhat inexplicable team-wide shooting slump flared up again for the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night and compounded with a depleted rotation, led to a 121-109 home loss against the Chicago Bulls at Spectrum Center.

Recently-crowned first-time All-Star LaMelo Ball led the hosts with a team-high 33 points on 12-of-25 shooting (5-of-10 from 3-point range), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals. This marked Ball’s sixth 30-point game of the season and second in his last five outings following a career-best 38-point explosion in Boston last week.

Trailing 34-28 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter, Chicago took advantage of another Charlotte dry spell and entered halftime on a 30-11 run and holding a 13-point lead. The Hornets’ offense stabilized in the second half, but couldn’t keep pace with the Bulls’ two-headed scoring attack of All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan (36 points) and Zach LaVine (27).

“Second quarter, we just went dry again,” said Coach Borrego. “Partly turnovers (5), missed shots led to easy stuff going the other way. We just have to eliminate those dry sequences where they pull away from us. DeRozan is obviously a great player and he made tough shots, LaVine made tough shots. We tried to trap them, zone them, blitz them, press them. We tried it all. We took the ball out of their best players’ hands and other guys made shots for them.”

Charlotte shot 43%, good for its highest single-game scoring clip since this six-game losing streak began, although connected on just 13-of-43 3-point attempts (30%). The Hornets also scored 25 points off 14 Chicago turnovers and topped the Bulls in fast-break points, 27-6.

With the margin of error already thin because of the injuries, putting together a full 48-minute performance without a significant scoring drought at some point has really hurt the Hornets lately. For whatever reason, what used to be maybe a few consecutive possessions without scoring here and there keeps snowballing into quarter-consuming, game-altering stretches.

Added Borrego, “There’s some sort of extreme drought at some level. It feels like there’s a three or four-minute span where we just lose our way a little bit offensively, whether that’s turnovers, missing good shots. Those spells, we just have to eliminate as we move forward. Obviously, making shots makes up for those dry spells. We have to have big nights to make up for those dry spells. We’ll be alright. We just have to stay with it and keep plugging away.”

The Hornets will now begin a back-to-back with a one-game road trip to Detroit to face the Pistons on Friday, Feb. 11 starting at 7 PM ET