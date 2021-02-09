Hornets Dominate Rockets in 4th Quarter, Ball Drains Career-High Seven 3-Pointers

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | LaMelo Ball Postgame | Malik Monk Postgame

A massive second-half run by the hometown Hornets turned a close game into a 119-94 blowout home win over the visiting Houston Rockets on Monday, Feb. 8 at Spectrum Center.

LaMelo Ball continued to tear it up in his first NBA season, finishing with a game-high 24 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth double-double of the campaign. The 19-year-old is now the youngest player in NBA history to hit seven three-pointers in a single game and one of just three rookies ever to do so while dishing out at least 10 assists (Jason Kidd, Steph Curry)

Tied 87-87 just before the third-quarter buzzer, Malik Monk drained a last-second three-pointer, kicking off what ultimately became an overpowering 22-1 run to put the Hornets up by 21 with 4:31 remaining. This huge stretch pretty much ended it for the Rockets as they finished the frame with just seven points, one shy of tying the fewest ever by a Charlotte opponent in a single quarter.

“I believe our group is committed to the defensive end,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “We’re not perfect every night. We’re not perfect every quarter. Houston is a tough guard and we had a hard time in the first half. Usually in the second half, we clamp down and learn and grow as we go. We always say our fourth quarter is going to be our best defensive quarter of the game and tonight it was. There was a pride about our defense there in the fourth quarter.”

He added, “[LaMelo] oozes confidence. He believes it’s going in. That’s at least half the battle in this thing. He’s going to continue that. He’s fearless. He’s going to continue to shoot it. He’s got great confidence in [his shot] and he’s going to keep getting reps and better shots as he goes. It’s a great weapon to have and it sets up a lot of his game with the way he can get to the rim.”

Starters Gordon Hayward (19 points), Terry Rozier (15) and Cody Zeller (10) were also in double figures for the Hornets, who beat the Rockets for the second straight time after dropping the previous seven head-to-head meetings. Miles Bridges (19 points) and Monk (14) combined for 33 bench points, with the former also grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds for his second straight double-double and third overall this season.

Victor Oladipo led the Rockets with a team-high 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the loss. Reserve Ben McLemore (15 points - all in the first half), Danuel House Jr. (13) and Jae’Sean Tate (13) also crossed the 10-point plateau for a Rockets squad missing leading-scorer Christian Wood (right ankle sprain), John Wall (injury management) and Eric Gordon (rest).

Charlotte connected on 19-of-41 three-point attempts (46%), won the rebounding battle again by 12 (51-39) and although committed 15 turnovers, only surrendered 11 points off those giveaways. The Rockets finished the night shooting 41% from the field, but just 28% from long distance (13-of-47).

The Hornets will now make a one-game road trip to Memphis to take on the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Feb. 10 starting at 8 PM EST at the FedExForum. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.