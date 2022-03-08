Hornets Digital Sends Two All-Star Women to Cleveland

NBA All-Star Weekend can be a whirlwind experience to say the least, especially when the player you’re following – in this particular case, LaMelo Ball – has as busy a schedule as he did in Cleveland a couple weeks ago. For the Hornets Digital Media Department, coverage of this action-packed showcase wouldn’t have been possible without two extremely talented women helping document the second-year sensation’s every move.

Diana Biffl (pictured left above) is in her third season as the organization’s Manager of Social Media, while Mykala Smalley started as an Associate Producer last August. Together, these two comprised one half of the four-person squad sent to follow Ball as he worked his way through multiple media availabilities, community events, practices and games.

“It was really amazing to connect with other digital departments and obviously, being able to cover the best of the best in the league,” says Biffl, whose day-to-day responsibilities revolve around anything and everything that goes up on the team’s numerous social media channels. “I think our team did a really great job covering, especially considering LaMelo was in both Rising Stars and All-Star. I feel honored, it was exciting and definitely proud of our whole team.”

“I was just honored to be chosen to go and it meant a lot to me that the organization liked my work,” adds Smalley, who shoots and edits video for the team’s digital platforms. “It was great to get close with all the people that we went with and obviously, it was such a huge event. Being new to the NBA, it was cool to see the dynamic of All-Star Weekend and how everything works. There’s just so many people there representing different teams and organizations. It was really cool just to pick other people’s brains.”

While the pair shares a common bond as women working for the same NBA organization, the paths they took to get here are quite different. Biffl, who double majored in Communications and Theatre Performance at the College of Charleston and also holds a Master’s Degree in Communications Studies from the University of Texas, has always been drawn to how entertainment and sports can bring people together, much like the power of social media. After working for a couple non-sports-related ad agencies, she was hired by the Hornets, where those two enormous passions were merged together into one singular dream job.

“Diana’s such a leader in a group of people, so to see her leadership skills the whole weekend was awesome,” recalls Smalley. “She works so hard and just seeing her grind in moments where I just need a break, it was really inspiring. I see her as a leader to me and a mentor in the industry. I’ve texted her things that because she’s a woman, I wouldn’t text to anyone else.”

As for Smalley’s route, she started taking Photoshop classes in high school, then really dove into the creative world upon enrolling at East Carolina University. Through a friend that worked for the football team, she began filming practices and games as a Video Production Student Assistant before transitioning to the role of Creative Media Specialist. She graduated last May with a Communications degree and following numerous job applications with few responses, finally broke through with her hometown Hornets.

Says Biffl, “Mykala’s an incredibly talented young videographer and producer. Our approach as an organization and in our department is to have diverse voices and backgrounds. It’s good to have people with varying outlooks bringing their thoughts to the table and that was reflected in the content we created at All-Star. Mykala comes from football, so that’s a different way of thinking. That’s really unique and valuable to our team.”

And with these varying backgrounds also comes varying challenges when it comes to breaking into a very competitive, largely male-dominated industry that is the sports world.

“In the very beginning, it was kind of like, okay, when I step into this meeting and am surrounded by men, are they going to think, ‘Oh, she doesn’t know anything about basketball or about the way that this industry works?’,” says Biffl. “There’s a feeling that I need to prove myself, which I think is true for women across all industries to some degree. I feel very lucky to have leadership that’s been incredibly supportive from Day 1 and a team that has valued my opinion and expertise from Day 1.”

She adds, “When I was on my way to my final interviews with the Hornets, I listened to ‘The Man’ by Taylor Swift on repeat in the car and I credit it partially for hyping me up to be confident and successful in my interview. The song is all about the double standards in a world run by men, and having the ability to look past that, stay confident and keep succeeding.”

“For me, it’s been very easy maybe compared to some other women,” Smalley explains. “I have it lucky here at the Hornets and work with really awesome guys. It’s been a pretty smooth and easy process. Work-wise, there can be this perception women don’t like to do grunt work. I love to work with my hands and do the things that males are more normally known to do. Just because I’m a woman doesn’t mean I don’t want to do the grunt work of the job.”

Smalley saw some of that same grunt work up close and personal in Cleveland. “I remember seeing a woman that had a whole entire bodysuit with a camera stabilizer that comes out over your head. I remember thinking, ‘She is such a beast.’ From the day I started working in creative, I’ve been following Fresh Tape Media in Denver, Colorado and there’s a woman there named Avalon Koenig. I never got to meet her at All-Star, but I saw her from afar. It was cool to see her as the main producer for an entire shoot. I just had so many of those ‘ah’ moments where I got to see people that I had been following for a long time.”

Navigating your own journey as a woman in the fast-paced sports world can be overwhelming enough as it is, but even more so knowing you’re constantly trying to open doors for others to walk through behind you. “I do think it is important for other young women that I make myself open,” says Biffl. “[Mykala’s] right out of school and might have the same fears that I had. I want her to look at me and know she can be confident, speak up, hold her own and create value for this team. When it comes down to it, whether you’re a man or a woman, no matter where you come from, if you work really hard, you should be able to have your dream job. You should be able to move further in your career because you’re good at what you do and you’re nice to people.”

“Coming in, I felt like I had the work ethic and had proven that I could be suitable for this position,” states Smalley. “I didn’t let the fact I was straight out of college hold me back. I would say that’s something that younger people in the creative industry can look up to. There are so many women that I admire. It’s surreal knowing that I could be that for a younger creative as well. I love having the opportunity to be in a leadership role.”

Much like LaMelo Ball did last month in Cleveland, Diana Biffl and Mykala Smalley have not only solidified themselves as All-Stars in their own respective fields, they’ve also both become the type of leader and role model that all women should strive to emulate.