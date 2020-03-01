Hornets’ Defense Impresses in Home Loss to Milwaukee

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Graham Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham | Willy Hernangomez

The Charlotte Hornets put together arguably their best defensive performance of the season, but just couldn’t get enough shots to fall in a homestand-opening 93-85 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 1 at Spectrum Center.

Devonte’ Graham led the way for the hosts with a team-high 17 points and three assists in the defeat. Willy Hernangómez had one of his best outings of the year, adding 10 points, a season-high 13 rebounds and four assists off the bench for his second double-double of the campaign.

A Graham three-pointer brought the Hornets to within one with 4:49 left in the fourth before the Bucks began drawing fouls and getting timely defensive stops, leading to a decisive 10-2 run over the next three-and-a-half minutes of play. Milwaukee was 6-of-8 from the line through the opening three quarters, but knocked down 10-of-13 attempts from the charity stripe across the final 12 minutes.

“I’m really pleased with where we’re at defensively,” said Coach Borrego following the loss. We’re getting better. Our personnel, our attention to detail and the pride we’re taking on the defensive end is giving us a shot every night. I thought we made them work for everything and we made them work every possession. We’re trending the right way and I think we’re moving in the right direction. I’m very pleased in that area.”

“I think our effort, our hustle, our communication was great,” added Hernangómez. “I think in general our defense was really good for 48 minutes, just at the end of the fourth quarter, Giannis [Antetokounmpo] obviously was making big plays. It was a tough loss for us, but I think we competed and we should be proud of ourselves. When we play hard, I think we can beat or at least can compete with any team in the league. I think it gives us a lot of confidence, a lot of trust in what we do.”

Terry Rozier (13 points), PJ Washington (12) and Cody Martin (11) rounded out Charlotte’s five double-figure scorers. Bismack Biyombo almost double-doubled for the second straight game, totaling eight points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo amassed game-high totals in scoring (41 points on 17-of-28 shooting), rebounding (20) and assists (6) to help Milwaukee snag its sixth consecutive victory. Brook Lopez (16) and George Hill (11) also scored in double figures for a Bucks squad missing All-Star Khris Middleton (neck soreness) for the second straight game.

Charlotte finished the outing shooting just 35.4% from the field (8-of-35 from three; 22.9%), while Milwaukee was connected on 40.2% of its attempts (7-of-31 from three; 22.6%). The Bucks also committed 17 total turnovers for 20 Hornet points (12 giveaways for 16 points in the first half) and finished with their lowest-scoring output in any regular season game since Feb. 21, 2019 (beat Boston, 98-97).

The Hornets will return to the court on Tuesday, March 3 to host the San Antonio Spurs starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen in on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.