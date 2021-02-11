Hornets’ Defense Falters in Road Loss to Grizzlies

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame

A lackluster third-quarter showing on both sides of the ball by the Charlotte Hornets ended their hopes of a third straight win and led to a 130-114 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at the FedExForum.

Terry Rozier was a bright spot for the visitors though, finishing with a game-high 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting (6-of-9 from three), three rebounds and three assists in the loss. The sixth-year guard also had a career-high 24 first-half points in what ultimately ended as his third-highest single-game scoring total of the season (44 and 35).

Ahead 70-68 at the break following an all-around high-scoring opening half, Memphis won the third quarter, 31-15, thanks to six made three-pointers and a defensive effort that held Charlotte to just 30% shooting (6-of-20). The Hornets played fairly even in the fourth, but never threatened the outcome before falling to the Grizzlies for the fourth consecutive time.

“Poor performance defensively,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “I’ve been proud of our group overall with the defensive commitment we’ve had this season. Tonight, we were not there. We were not locked in. Memphis shot extremely well. I saw a number of open threes out there that I have to evaluate and address. We’ve been a really good second-half defense. Tonight, we just were not. We just have to be better and we all have to step up.”

LaMelo Ball (17 points), Gordon Hayward (15) and Miles Bridges (15) also scored in double figures for Charlotte. Bridges added a team-high 10 rebounds, joining Nazr Mohammed (Jan. 9-12, 2008) as the second player in franchise history with three straight points-rebounds double-doubles off the bench (longest double-double streak by an NBA reserve this season as well).

Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with a near season-high 27 points, which largely came on a career-best 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range. Dillon Brooks (20), Desmond Bane (18), Grayson Allen (18), Ja Morant (15), Jonas Valančiūnas (12) and Tyus Jones (12) made it seven total Memphis players with 10+ points. Morant (11 assists) and Valančiūnas (15 rebounds) also notched their third and 11th double-doubles of the season, respectively.

The Grizzlies ended the evening having drained a franchise-record 23-of-49 three-point attempts (47%) and won the rebounding battle by 11 (46-35). Memphis also outscored Charlotte in second-chance points 26-8, helping snap the team’s four-game skid.

A five-game homestand will tip off for the Hornets on Friday, Feb. 12 when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves starting at 7 PM EST at Spectrum Center. Follow the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.