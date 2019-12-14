Hornets’ Defense Comes Through to Defeat Bulls

Postgame Coverage: Game Gallery | Fashion Gallery | Washington Highlights | Coach Borrego | Devonte' Graham | Cody Zeller | P.J. Washington

It wasn’t the prettiest of offensive performances for the Charlotte Hornets, but they found a way defensively to notch their third straight win, knocking off the Chicago Bulls, 83-73, on Friday, Dec. 13 at the United Center.

Devonte’ Graham led all five Charlotte starters in double figures with a game-high 16 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals in the victory. Rookie PJ Washington racked up 13 points, a career-high-tying 10 rebounds and three blocks for his second NBA double-double.

Clinging to a 66-64 lead at the 4:24 mark of the fourth, Terry Rozier and Graham knocked down consecutive three-pointers to kick off 9-3 Charlotte run over the next two minutes of play. Both sides traded baskets the rest of the way and it was a Rozier layup that pushed the lead to 11 with about 60 seconds left that put the Hornets over the top for good.

“Probably one of our best defensive performances of the season,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “That’s what got us this game. It was an ugly game offensively. I thought we got pretty good looks, but we won this thing with our defense. We held the Bulls to the lowest total in the NBA this season, I think. We’re trending the right way defensively.”

Washington added, “Defense was a big part of it. We’ve been working on it the last couple weeks. That’s huge for us and we’re just going to try and keep it going. Personally, I just tried to be aggressive on the glass. Credit my teammates. We all did a great job rebounding and playing together on both ends.”

Miles Bridges (13), Bismack Biyombo (12), Rozier (11) and Cody Zeller (11) all scored in double figures for Charlotte. The 73 points were the fewest surrendered on the road by the Hornets since a 96-72 win in Milwaukee on Nov. 23, 2013 and the 30.0% opposing field-goal percentage was the second-lowest mark ever by a home team against the Hornets (Nov. 20, 2000 at Toronto; 27.0%).

On the other side, Zach LaVine had 12 points on 4-of-17 shooting for Chicago and Ryan Arcidiacono also scored 12 off the bench. Thaddeus Young and Lauri Markkanen each finished with 10 points and second-year forward Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in six points, a game-high 11 rebounds and three steals.

Charlotte overcame 21 total turnovers, which lead to a mere 13 Chicago points. The Hornets also dominated the rebounding battle, 60-45, establishing a new season high for boards and their most as a team in a single game since pulling down a franchise-record-tying 68 in Brooklyn on March 21, 2018.

The three-game road trip will end on Sunday, Dec. 15, when the Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers beginning at 5 PM EST in Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on Fox Sports Southeast or listen on WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM or the Hornets app.