Hornets Defense Breaks Down in Boston

By Sam Perley

A close game at halftime rapidly got away from the Hornets in the second half as they fell to the hometown Celtics, 126-94, on Wednesday, Jan. 30 in Boston, MA. This defeat extended Charlotte’s now six-game losing streak at TD Garden dating back to the start of the 2016-17 NBA season.

Kemba Walker finished the night with a team-high 21 points on 9-of-20 shooting and two assists. The three-time All-Star is now just 93 made field goals away from passing Dell Curry for first place on the franchise’s all-time leaderboard (3,951).

The Hornets trailed by 11 points midway through the second quarter, but a 16-4 run put them out in front by one just four minutes later. Boston entered the break with a four-point advantage and never looked back, outscoring Charlotte, 35-16, in the third in route to a seventh win in eight games.

“We just couldn’t score [in the third quarter],” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego. “I thought we got back in the second quarter, more competitive. In the third quarter, just could not find rhythm, could not score the ball, turned it over. Give [Boston] credit. They played well They were aggressive in the second half. We didn’t respond to it and it cost us”

Malik Monk added 16 points off the bench, while Nic Batum stuffed the box score with 13 points, two rebounds, four assists and two steals. Marvin Williams was also in double figures with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, two rebounds and a steal.

Charlotte rookie two-way signee Joe Chealey made his first career NBA appearance, finishing with two points and an assist in eight minutes. Tony Parker (right ankle soreness) as well as Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (left hip strain) were both unavailable to play.

Meanwhile, the Celtics got 20-point games from both Jaylen Brown (24) and Jayson Tatum (20), while Terry Rozier tallied 17 points and a game-high 10 assists for his third career double-double. Marcus Morris (15), Al Horford (14) and Gordon Hayward (12) also finished in double figures for the hosts.

Boston shot 55.6 percent from the field and 41.6 from three-point range, also dominating Charlotte on the boards, 55-31. Both teams turned it over 12 times, although the Celtics held a 19-4 advantage in fast-break scoring.

“I thought we did a good job,” added Borrego, when asked about playing 12 road games in January. “We navigated a tough schedule on the road. I thought we got better overall. This isn’t how we wanted it to end, but we get to go home. We have a big game at home on Friday night.”

The Hornets now kick off a three-game homestand against the Memphis Grizzlies beginning on Friday, Feb 1 at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte.