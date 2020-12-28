Hornets Defeat Nets in Thrilling Fashion for Season’s First Win

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview | Bismack Biyombo Interview | Gordon Hayward Interview

A superb 48-minute effort on both ends of the court by the Charlotte Hornets ultimately ended with the team’s first win of the season, a 106-104 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, Dec. 27 at Spectrum Center.

Newcomer Gordon Hayward led the way for the hosts with 28 points on 12-of-20 shooting, six rebounds and a game-high seven assists in the win. Fellow starter PJ Washington had his second impressive outing of the weekend, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds (career-high six offensive boards) and five assists for his first double-double of the year and fifth of his career.

Trailing by two at the break, the Hornets outscored Brooklyn 34-27 in the third quarter, turning seven Nets turnovers into 14 points. Charlotte then opened the fourth on a 15-4 run to take a 16-point lead by the 7:59 mark, but the visitors battled back to get within two after a Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrott corner triple with 40 seconds remaining.

After a pair of missed free throws on Charlotte’s next offensive possession, the Nets got the ball to superstar Kevin Durant looking for the equalizer. Thanks to some great defensive coverage from Bismack Biyombo, Durant’s potential game-tying fadeaway rimmed out and into the Hornets’ hands. Terry Rozier hit two game-icing freebies at the other basket and Brooklyn ran out the clock setting up an inconsequential buzzer-beating layup.

“This gives us a big jolt, obviously,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego following the victory. “It’s a big game for us to get that first one against a championship-caliber organization and team. I’m just proud of our guys. As we said this morning at shootaround, this thing is going to turn and it can turn in one game. My expectation is that this is the bar for us.”

“Man, that’s just how the NBA works, right?” said Hayward. “We drop our first two, we’re playing Brooklyn on a back-to-back. This is one where you could see us losing out and away, but we fought tonight. I thought it was great by us to fight, to compete. Just a great win.”

Rozier (19 points), Devonte’ Graham (13), Biyombo (12) and Miles Bridges (10) also had double-digit scoring performances for the Hornets, with Graham adding a near-career-high-tying eight rebounds and three assists. Rookie LaMelo Ball also chipped in six points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench.

Durant (29) and Kyrie Irving (25) each had 20-point games in the loss, which was the Nets’ first of the season. Joe Harris (13), Luwawu-Cabarrot (11) and Caris LeVert (10) also scored in double figures and Brooklyn big men Jarrett Allen (14) and DeAndre Jordan (12) each grabbed at least 10 rebounds as well.

Charlotte won the rebounding battle 52-46 (which included a 13-6 edge in offensive boards) and outscored Brooklyn in the paint by an enormous 64-26 margin. The Hornets also assisted on 35-of-43 made field goals (81.3%), committed 15 turnovers compared to 19 giveaways by the Nets and surrendered a miniscule eight fast-break points on defense.

“It was the one-on-one pride defensively, getting back, setting our defense, moving to the ball,” added Borrego when asked about the huge differential in paint scoring. “We didn’t even let the ball get to the paint. That was key for us – keeping it out of the paint. For us, attacking the paint is key. We want to win the paint game every single night. We have not been successful there the last couple of nights, but tonight, that was the difference I believe.”

The Hornets will now shoot for a second straight win when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 30 starting at 8:30 PM EST. Catch the action on Fox Sports Southeast, the Fox Sports GO app, and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM.