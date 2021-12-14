Hornets Drop Road-Trip Opener in Rozier’s Return

More Coverage: Game Gallery

Over their first 28 games of the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the Charlotte Hornets have had few outings where things simply never got going both offensively and defensively. On Monday night in Dallas, they finally had one of those rare flush-it-away performances, resulting in a 120-96 loss to the host Mavericks.

Still playing without LaMelo Ball, Ish Smith, Mason Plumlee and Jalen McDaniels, the Hornets got outscored 37-20 in the opening frame, then trailed by 27 at the break following 12 first-half Dallas three-pointers. Charlotte righted itself in the second half, but it was way too little, too late as the Mavericks cruised to an easy home win.

“We didn’t have enough urgency to start this game,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the loss. “They made every shot early and got us on our heels. Obviously, we were not very good offensively to start. That would have helped keep pace with them, but they got ahead of us. Part of it was their length and size bothered us. Give Dallas a ton of credit. They played extremely well tonight.”

Kelly Oubre Jr. recorded 20 points and four assists off the bench, while Terry Rozier returned from a four-game absence because of Health and Safety Protocols to also finish with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting in 33 minutes. “First half, I just thought [Terry] was trying to find his rhythm again,” recalled Borrego. “We played him a little bit longer in the second half just to get that rhythm back. I think he’ll be better in [our next game] in San Antonio.”

Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis double-doubled with 24 points, 13 rebounds and a season-high five blocks. Even without two-time All-NBA point guard Luka Dončić, the Mavericks’ pace and ball movement was simply too much for the Hornets’ defense to contain. Dallas ended up going a season-best 19-of-41 from 3-point range (46.3%), while holding Charlotte to under 40% shooting from both the field (39.5%) and behind the arc (35.1%).

Good news for the Hornets though is that more help could soon be on the way. Both Plumlee and McDaniels cleared Health and Safety Protocols on Monday morning and spent the day ramping up their conditioning while on assignment with the Greensboro Swarm. PJ Washington and Nick Richards are also both back after missing Friday’s game with non-COVID illnesses.

“When you’re down your point guards, it’s significant,” added Borrego. “We’re a little bit out of sorts from the last couple nights. We had some rhythm going, you bring Terry back, Kelly goes to the bench. There’s a lot of movement right now and it’s going to be like that next game. I don’t know who is going to be back next game, but it’s going to be a new rotation. The rotation you saw tonight probably isn’t going to be the same, hopefully [after] adding a couple more bodies. We’re just going to have to fight our way through this one. It’s going to take a second here to reset and find a rhythm here with different lineups.”

The Hornets will now stay in the state of Texas for their next road game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Dec. 15 beginning at 8:30 PM ET.