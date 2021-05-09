Hornets Crossing Midway Point of Homestand Against Pelicans

Charlotte Hornets (33-34) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (30-37)

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Bally Sports and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 118-110 on Jan. 8, 2021 in New Orleans, LA

Charlotte Capitalizes on Paint Scoring to Knock Off Magic

The Hornets picked up another important home victory on Friday night by riding a season-high 68 points in the paint to a 122-112 victory over Orlando. Terry Rozier (28), LaMelo Ball (27) and PJ Washington (23) all cracked the 20-point barrier for the victors, who at time, saw their magic number for the play-in tournament decrease to one. Charlotte’s ability to get points around the basket and at the free-throw line (25-of-33 against the Magic) will be critical against a Pelicans squad desperate for a win of its own, particularly if the hosts struggle again from three-point range (9-of-33 on Friday; 27%).

Pelicans Expected to Be Without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram

New Orleans’ already slim postseason chances took another blow on Friday afternoon when it was revealed All-Star forward Zion Williamson would be sidelined indefinitely with a fractured left hand. To make matters worse, reigning Most Improved Player Brandon Ingram is also out with a sprained left ankle. The two account for over 50 points of nightly scoring, meaning the Pelicans will lean heavily on Jaxson Hayes, Willy Hernangómez, and James Johnson on the interior and Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe at the wing to make up for the star duo’s absence.

Physicality, Rebounding Fueling New Orleans’ Defensive Improvements

The root of the Pelicans’ inconsistencies this season have been on the defensive end as the team enters tonight’s game ranked 23rd overall in the league in defensive rating, although sixth since the All-Star Break (109.7). New Orleans has also been one of the NBA’s top squads on the glass, ranking first in offensive rebounding (30.1%) and second in rebounding percentage (53.2%), second-chance points (14.8) and points in the paint (54.3) this season. Unlike their recent games against Miami and Chicago, the Hornets absolutely have to match the Pelicans’ physicality down low, even with Williamson and possibly Steven Adams out of the mix.

Preview Quote

“Yesterday was a tough loss. It was just an ugly loss. We just had to respond today, come out and get the dub any way we could. When I’m out there, I’m just playing hard, doing anything to win, so we can get the dub and make it to the playoffs. I feel great about playing and starting and stuff, but we still have more to do.” – Jalen McDaniels following Friday’s win over Orlando

Final Thoughts

Short-handed once again with four rotation players still out of the lineup, the Hornets continued their year-long trend of simply finding a way to win on Friday evening, regardless of the overall aesthetics. Facing another opponent down a couple of very important pieces itself, Charlotte cannot afford to back down tonight in what will likely be a tough, physical matchup with the visiting Pelicans.

Additional Notes

In addition to Williamson and Ingram, G Josh Hart (right thumb surgery), C Steven Adams (right first MTP sprain) and G Nickeil Alexander-Walker (left high ankle sprain) also did not play for New Orleans on Friday night in Philadelphia… G Devonte’ Graham (right knee discomfort) and F Cody Martin (left ankle sprain) have both missed the Hornets’ last three outings… Charlotte has lost four straight home games to New Orleans (most recent win: 122-113 on March 9, 2016) and has also never swept a season series with the Pelicans.