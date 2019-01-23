Hornets Continuing Road Trip in Memphis

The Charlotte Hornets will be targeting a fourth win in five outings as their three-game road trip carries on against the Memphis Grizzlies starting tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

Charlotte currently has a three-game winning streak at the FedEx Forum and has also won three straight overall meetings with the Grizzlies, who they’ll face twice in the next 10 days. After starting the season with an impressive 15-9 record, Memphis has gone just 4-19 since Dec. 7, which includes losses in 12 of their last 13 contests.

Although he shot just 3-of-13 in Sunday’s loss in Indiana, Marvin Williams has been as reliable as ever for the Hornets over the last few weeks. The all-around threat is averaging 11.6 PPG (43.4 percent from three), 5.5 RPG, 1.9 APG and 1.1 SPG in 12 outings since Dec. 28, draining multiple three-pointers in all but one game during this stretch.

With Memphis slowly moving towards a rebuild, look for the squad to keep riding 6-11 rookie Jaren Jackson Jr, a college teammate of Miles Bridges. Jackson Jr. is a lengthy talent who can score from multiple areas on the court, rebound and protect the rim. Since the start of 2019, Jackson is averaging 15.4 PPG on 53.3 FG%, 5.0 RPG, 1.0 APG and 1.0 BPG over 11 games started.

The fourth overall pick from last summer is shooting 33.6 percent from three this season, making him an especially tricky cover alongside fellow long-range 7-1 shooter Marc Gasol. Williams and the Charlotte frontcourt will also need to be physical on the boards and in the paint, especially going against a Memphis team allowing the third-fewest offensive rebounds per game of any team in the NBA this season (9.0).

Game Note – During their 4-19 stretch, the Grizzlies are last in the NBA in offensive rating (101.5), through Jan. 21. They are 16th in defensive rating during this span (109.9)… Despite allowing the third-fewest opposing offensive rebounds per game, Memphis averages just 8.0 ORPG of their own, which is last in the NBA.

Classic Fact – Charlotte lost Kenny Gattison to the then Vancouver Grizzlies in the 1995 NBA Expansion Draft. Gattison, who was the Hornets’ all-time career field-goal percentage leader until the 2017-18 NBA season (52.8 percent), played the final 25 games of his NBA career with the Grizzlies… The Hornets won their first eight regular season meetings with the Grizzlies from Nov. 24, 1995 – Dec. 3, 1999.