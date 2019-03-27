Hornets Continue Wild Ride with Win over Spurs

By Matt Rochinski

Don’t stop the ride. The Hornets aren’t getting off.

This crazy run Charlotte has been on over the past six days amped up even more on Tuesday against San Antonio, as the Hornets topped the Spurs 125-116 in overtime to run their winning streak to a season-high four games and move them to within one and a half games of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

For the fourth-straight contest, the Hornets were led by Kemba Walker and his young crew of Dwayne Bacon, Miles Bridges, Devonte’ Graham, Frank Kaminsky and Malik Monk on their way to a rowdy crowd of 14,000+ at Spectrum Center. With the victory, Charlotte swept the season series from the Spurs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

“I’m proud of our group. For a young group this is the first time we’re doing this together, all of us,” Hornets Head Coach James Borrego said. “In the fourth quarter, in overtime, for us to come down the stretch [and] execute, make big plays. Our young guys were making big plays. Veterans were making big plays. Kemba was fantastic. Dwayne Bacon [and] Miles Bridges had some big plays. Frank [Kaminsky] played 21 straight minutes. Marvin [Williams] was battling every possession out there guarding LaMarcus [Aldridge] and switching out. So a great team effort. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Walker scored Charlotte’s first seven points of overtime to push its lead to 113-109 with 3:06 remaining and would finish with 11 points in the extra session as the Hornets held the lead the duration of the extra session. Walker finished with a near triple-double (38 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds) for the third time in Charlotte’s four-game run. It also marked the first time in Walker’s career he has recorded three-straight double-doubles. He has averaged 30.0 points, 9.8 assists and 8.3 rebounds the last four games and scored 30+ points in three of them, running his total number of 30+ point games to 24, good for seventh in the NBA.

Walker continues to get help from an energetic young group led by Bacon, who was coming off a career-high 20 points on Sunday in Toronto and followed up with a new career-best 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-7 from long range, giving him the first run of back-to-back 20+ games in his career.

“Well he is such a presence out there for us on both sides. And I’m seeing a ton of confidence right now, I hope he feels that from all of us as an organization, that we trust him, we believe in him,” Borrego said of Bacon. “This is a guy that can get to the rim, he’s confident shooting the three ball right now. Defensively he’s got his hands everywhere, he can matchup with DeRozan, Rudy Gay, he can match up with Kawhai Leonard. That versatility is huge for us. When you put he and Miles [Bridges] out there that’s a pretty good defensive lineup. So he’s been fantastic on both ends of the ball. But I just love his spirit right now. Just the confidence, its oozing right now, and when you see young guys get this they want more. They’re hungrier. They’ve tasted it now; they want to keep going. And that group right now wants to keep going.”

Frank Kaminsky came off the bench to record his first double-double (15 points, season-high 10 rebounds). His 15 points came on 5-of-10 shooting from the field, including a season-high-tying four made three-pointers on eight attempts.

Miles Bridges and Willy Hernangomez added 10 points apiece to round out Charlotte’s double-digit scorers, while Graham scored seven points, including 5-of-6 free throws to seal the game in overtime, and handed out seven assists while turning the ball over just once in 22 minutes off the bench. The Hornets rookie has averaged 6.5 points and 6.0 assists during the winning streak while turning it over just two times total in those games.

“This was an unbelievable team effort down to every man that got into this game tonight,” said Walker. “They all played a huge role in this win. We executed our game plan – especially defensively just to make it tough on DeMar (DeRozan, 28 points) and LaMarcus (Aldridge, 20 points) as much as possible the two amazing players. I thought we did a great job tonight.”

The Hornets now get a couple days off before heading West for a four-game road trip starting at 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.