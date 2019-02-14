Hornets Concluding Pre-All-Star Break Schedule Against Magic

The Charlotte Hornets hit the floor one last time before the All-Star Break officially begins as they head down to Orlando to face the Magic starting tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

Charlotte has already beaten Orlando twice this season by an average of 28.5 points and has won 13 straight meetings overall with its Southeast Division rivals, a streak that began back on Jan. 22, 2016. After a 1-7 stretch from Jan. 16-29, Orlando has won six of its last seven outings, while registering the NBA’s second-best defensive rating during this stretch (100.0).

Like much of the Hornets team, Marvin Williams struggled offensively throughout Monday’s loss in Indiana, although is just one game removed from a season-high 27-point performance he had against the Atlanta Hawks. The seasoned vet continues to do a little of everything though, posting averages of 12.7 PPG on 47.9% FG, 5.1 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.1 SPG and 0.9 BPG over his last seven appearances for the Hornets.

Perhaps the most welcomed sight for the Magic during their run has been the production from second-year forward Johnathan Isaac. Having dealt with ankle issues most of his rookie season, Isaac – who scored a career-high 20 points on Tuesday night – has looked exceptional as of late with averages of 14.3 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.1 SPG and 2.9 BPG across this 6-1 stretch.

Isaac is tied for second in the NBA in blocks this month (3.0 PG) and seems to finally be showcasing the talent that convinced the Magic to draft him sixth overall two summers ago. He’s listed as a small forward on the Orlando depth chart, but standing 6-10, look for Williams, Nic Batum, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Miles Bridges to rotate on him and Aaron Gordon.

Game Note – Recently-acquired Hornets PG Shelvin Mack averaged 6.9 PPG and 3.9 APG in 69 GP with the Magic last season… Magic backup rookie C Mo Bamba is out (left leg stress fracture)… Orlando is coming off its largest win of the season, a 118-88 victory in New Orleans on Tuesday night… Kemba Walker is averaging 25.0 PPG on 56.3 FG% (46.7% 3P) and 6.0 APG in just 27.0 MPG against Orlando this season (2 GP).

Classic Fact – Charlotte’s first win in the expansion era (2004-present) came at home against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 6, 2004. Primož Brezec (20 PTS and 10 REB), Gerald Wallace (18 PTS and 10 REB), Emeka Okafor (12 PTS and 14 REB) and Jason Hart (14 PTS and 11 AST) all had double-doubles for the Bobcats in their 111-100 win.