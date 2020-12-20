Hornets Conclude Preseason Schedule with Loss in Orlando

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Style Watch Gallery | Coach Borrego Interview | Devonte' Graham Interview | Malik Monk Interview

The Charlotte Hornets wrapped up their four-game preseason slate in wild fashion, rallying from 23 down in the second half before falling in the end to the Orlando Magic, 120-117, on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Amway Center.

Devonte’ Graham (25 points; 6-of-11 from three) and Terry Rozier (24 points; 5-of-9 from three) each tallied 20-point games for Charlotte in the loss. The pair also combined for nine rebounds and three steals, with Rozier accounting for a team-high six assists and zero turnovers as well.

Orlando used a 16-3 run midway in the first to close out the opening frame with a 38-27 advantage. The Magic then stretched the lead to 23 points in the second before the Hornets battled back to cut the deficit to 14 by the break. After falling behind by 23 again in the third, Charlotte stormed back with a 30-2 stretch to take a 99-94 lead at the 8:06 mark of the fourth.

Both sides went back and forth the rest of the way and after emptying the benches, Orlando retook a one-point advantage on a Cole Anthony floater with 14 seconds remaining on the clock. Charlotte came up empty on its next offensive possession and Anthony knocked down a pair of freebies to ice the game for the Magic.

“It looked like we were ready to get to the regular season in the first half,” said Coach Borrego after the game. “I thought we found our footing there in the second quarter… and then we found some urgency there in the third quarter. That group was great from the mid-third, end of the third and into the fourth. We found some rhythm there in the second half.”

Cody Zeller (13 points), Miles Bridges (12), Malik Monk (11) and Caleb Martin (10) also crossed the 10-point plateau. Bridges also pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds for the first and only double-double by any Hornet player this preseason. This total also matches Bridges’ regular season career high set on Feb. 4, 2020 in Houston.

Aaron Gordon led the Magic with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win, while Anthony added 19 points off the bench and Nikola Vučević double-doubled again with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Markelle Fultz (11), Evan Fournier (11), Terrence Ross (11) and Michael Carter-Williams (10) rounded out the Magic’s scoring efforts with double-digit performances.

Both teams shot quite well for distance; Charlotte went 18-of-41 from deep (43.9%), while Orlando was 17-of-40 (42.5%). And after committing just 11 turnovers in their win on Thursday night, the Hornets notched 20 giveaways this time around, although the Magic balanced things out with 16 of their own.

When asked about closing out the preseason, Borrego responded, “We’re excited to play a regular season game. I think everybody’s ready to move forward. We played four preseason games and I think we learned a lot and I think we’re going to learn a lot on Wednesday night about our team. So, we’re excited. I like what we have rolling here and we’re ready to play.”

The Hornets will now have three full days off before their season opener against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Dec. 23 starting at 7 PM EST in Cleveland, OH. Catch all the action on Fox Sports Southeast or WFNZ 610 AM.