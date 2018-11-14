Hornets Come Up Empty in Cleveland

By Sam Perley

The Hornets closed out a three-game away stretch with a performance they’ll want to forget as they fell to the Cavaliers, 113-89, on Tuesday, Nov. 13 in Cleveland. With the loss, Charlotte missed out on a chance to get back to .500 on the road after Sunday’s impressive win in Detroit.

Jeremy Lamb was the lone bright spot for the visitors, finishing with a season-high 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, six rebounds, two assists and three steals in the loss. This was the two-guard’s first 20-point game since Dec. 20, 2017, when he notched a career-high 32 points at home against the Toronto Raptors.

Right from the start, the Hornets looked overmatched as the Cavaliers quickly led by 15 at the end of the opening frame. The final three frames were relatively closer, although Charlotte never got close to striking distance as Cleveland picked up just its second win of the season.

“We didn’t come out with the right mentality, right aggressiveness,” said Hornets Head Coach James Borrego after the disappointing outing. “Obviously, we missed a lot of shots – that didn’t help. We let them get comfortable. They got going early and made some shots. They got the confidence and we did not.”

Nicolas Batum was the only other Hornet in double figures, chipping in 11 points, five rebounds and three assists. Cody Zeller and Tony Parker both had nine points, while Kemba Walker had a season-low seven points on 2-of-16 shooting and a game-high six assists. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist did not play (ankle sprain).

Charlotte was dominated on the glass, 60-37, and connected on just 33-of-95 field-goal attempts (34.7 percent) and 8-of-41 threes (19.5 percent). Contrarily, the Cavaliers shot 45-of-85 from the field (52.9 percent), which included a 13-of-24 clip from long distance (54.2 percent).

“There wasn’t a whole lot of good out there tonight,” added Borrego. “We got a lot to work on and we’ll do that when we get back together in Charlotte. We’re going to have to use this game as fuel for our next game.”

Tristan Thompson had 11 points, a whopping 21 rebounds (eight offensive) and five assists for Cleveland. Jordan Clarkson (24 points) and David Nwaba (18 points) both had double-digit scoring outings off the bench and Larry Nance Jr. added seven points and 12 rebounds.

The Hornets now begin a three-game homestand on Saturday, Nov. 17 against the Philadelphia 76ers starting at 7 p.m. EST.