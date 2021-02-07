Hornets Closing Homestand Looking to Knock Off Rockets

Charlotte Hornets (11-13) vs. Houston Rockets (11-11)

Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 7 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Hornets won, 108-99, on March 7, 2020 in Charlotte

Hornets Post Dominant Victory to Open Back-to-Back Set

After falling behind 7-0 and then leading by just three at the end of the first, the Hornets quickly took complete control in their Sunday home matinee victory against Washington, winning the final three quarters by a margin of 85-66. Charlotte held the visiting Wizards to just 38% shooting on the day, while itself connecting on 15-of-36 three-point attempts (42%) and scoring 19 second-chance points. The team has endured a brutal stretch of games lately in terms of opponent quality, but took care of business in impressive fashion following consecutive losses against the NBA’s two conference leaders.

Houston’s Staunch Defense Will Provide A Tough Test

Ever since trading former MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster deal last month, the Rockets have owned the league’s top defensive rating over their past 13 games (102.8). Wings David Nwaba, Victor Oladipo and Sterling Brown are all averaging at least one steal per outing for Houston, which sits fifth amongst all teams in opposing three-pointers allowed (11.3) and three-point percentage (34.8%). If there’s one area Charlotte should take advantage of though it’s in transition; the Rockets have the league’s fifth-highest turnover percentage (15.3%), helping contribute to the second-most fast-break points conceded per contest (14.8).

Rebounding Continues to Improve for Charlotte

Between center Cody Zeller’s return from a hand injury on Jan. 22 and Feb. 6, the Hornets ranked 16th in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage (73%), a massive improvement from the second-to-last place mark they registered while he was sidelined (70%). The team then went out and grabbed a season-high 59 boards (18 offensive) and allowed just 38 paint points to the Wizards. With PJ Washington now back in the mix after a two-game absence, the glass is an area where Charlotte certainly can capitalize, particularly with Houston’s leading-rebounder Christian Wood (10.2) not available to play.

Preview Quote

“I thought it was a 48-minute performance. Last game, we played a very good Utah team. Our second half that game was a good second half and we built on that. We found some rhythm and there were some positives that came out of that second half. I wanted to carry that momentum over into this game. I’ve seen growth even though we didn’t win those last two games. Tonight, you saw a sample of this team stepping up and getting better on both ends of the floor. This game really started in the second half of the Utah game.” – Coach Borrego following Sunday’s win over Washington

Final Thoughts

Sunday’s performance was about as impressive as the Hornets have looked at any point this season, a likely byproduct from the seasoning they endured with a challenging first-half schedule. With another quick turnaround on the seventh back-to-back of the year thus far, expect Charlotte to carry this same high-level energy into tonight’s homestand finale against the visiting Rockets.

Additional Notes

F Christian Wood (right ankle sprain) and G Dante Exum (right calf strain) are out for Houston… Charlotte’s win over Houston last March snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Rockets… The Hornets are 2-16 against Houston since the start of the 2011-12 NBA campaign… Charlotte is 3-3 this season on the second night of back-to-backs (3-0 at home).