Hornets Closing Back-to-Back, Homestand With Visiting Bucks

By Sam Perley

Charlotte Hornets (8-11) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (11-7)

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 at 8 PM EST (Spectrum Center)

Fox Sports Southeast, FOX Sports GO App and WFNZ 610 AM or 102.5 FM

Last time out: Bucks won, 93-85, on March 1, 2020 in Charlotte

Charlotte Finally Gets Shots to Fall Against Indiana

Charlotte’s scoring had been struggling to get going over the last week or so, but came alive in last night’s 108-105 home win over the Indiana Pacers. The Hornets connected on 51% of their attempts from the field and a season-high 16 three-pointers on 43% shooting, which helped hold off a veteran-heavy opponent towards the end of the fourth. All five starters have now scored in double figures in consecutive games for the Hornets as they’re hopefully finding their way out of an early-season shooting funk heading into the homestand finale.

Bucks at the Helm of NBA’s Top-Rated Offense

The NBA’s top defensive team from last season has now jumped from eighth to first in offense, garnering a rating that is more than two points better (117.8) than the second-ranked LA Clippers through Jan. 28. Reigning two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (26.8 points), Khris Middleton (21.9) and newcomer Jrue Holiday (15.5) are all averaging at least 15.0 points on 45% shooting, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game for a Bucks team that is one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals this year. Safe to say, the Hornets will probably need one of their best defensive performances of the season against the Eastern Conference’s third-ranked team.

Beware of Milwaukee’s Deep Bench Shooting

Milwaukee currently boasts four regular rotational reserves – Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, Bryn Forbes and DJ Augustin – who are all shooting somewhere between 39-42% from three on multiple attempts per game. As it stands now, no team in the NBA is shooting better off the bench than the Bucks at 41.9%, a mark that is greatly improved from the 2019-20 season (35.8%; 10th in the NBA). Charlotte’s perimeter defense has been hit-or-miss over the past few games (although held Indiana to just 11-of-35 from three) and limiting the Bucks’ shooters with timely rotations and closeouts will be critical to keeping pace in this evening’s matchup.

Preview Quote

“[Last night] was a big win for us. We have 12 of our next 14 games at home. We also know we have some tough opponents coming up, obviously with Milwaukee tonight. After that, it doesn’t get any easier. We have to grind out a couple wins and tonight was a good one for us.” – Cody Zeller

Final Thoughts

Having dropped six of their previous seven outings prior to yesterday, the Hornets finally broke through with an impressive victory over a tough opponent in Indiana. They’ll definitely need to harness that win and carry confidence and momentum into their meeting with the visiting Bucks, who are coming off a surprising road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans last night.

Additional Notes

Neither side is expected to have any players out with injury for tonight’s game… Charlotte has lost five straight head-to-head meetings with Milwaukee by an average margin of 17.6 points per game (last win: Nov. 26, 2018 at home)… The Bucks have now lost three of five after starting the season 9-4. They are also just 4-5 on the road this season (7-2 at home).