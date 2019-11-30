Hornets Closing Back-to-Back with East-Leading Bucks

Following consecutive wins at the buzzer against Detroit, the Charlotte Hornets will wrap up their two-game road trip with another Central Division foe when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks starting tonight at 8 PM EST.

Charlotte’s last two wins have come by a combined total of just four points, both ending with defensive stops on the final Pistons possession. Rookie PJ Washington – who made a number of late key plays in Friday’s win – is averaging 21.5 PPG on 69.6% shooting during this stretch and fill-in starter Bismack Biyombo is closely behind him with 16.0 PPG, 9.0 RPG and 2.0 BPG.

“[PJ] hits a big-time three that keeps us alive there. Steps in and makes big free throws,” said Coach Borrego after the game. “His poise in those big moments is just big for a young player like this. He’s growing, getting better, learning on the fly, trending the right way.” He added, “We've said that we have to get better on the defensive end and I think we're making a major step there. We have a ways to go to, but a big part of that is credited to Biz's performance.”

Milwaukee is riding a 10-game winning streak and owns the NBA’s second-best record behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (16-3). The well-rounded Bucks are top six in both offensive (111.8; third) and defensive rating (103.1; sixth), as well as second in both rebounding differential (4.8) and fast-break scoring (18.3 PPG) and first in paint points allowed per game (40.0).

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing as well as ever, currently sitting second in the league in scoring (31.2 PPG), fourth in rebounding (13.6), 19th in assists (6.0) and T-15th in steals (1.5). G/F Khris Middleton returned from a seven-game absence on Wednesday night (left thigh contusion), putting up 14.0 PPG in two bench appearances, while defensive-minded PG Eric Bledsoe is averaging 16.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG and 5.5 APG.

Milwaukee excels in a multitude of areas, but one weakness is guarding the three-point line, where the team is allowing the third-highest opposing percentage (37.4%). With Antetokounmpo and the Lopez twins doing a masterful job of protecting the rim right now, the Hornets will need to be firing (and making) early and often again from distance in this one.

Game Notes: SG Sterling Brown (right AC joint sprain), SG Kyle Korver (right elbow soreness) and SF Thanasis Antetokounmpo (illness) are not expected to play for the Bucks. PG George Hill (back soreness) is probable… The Hornets have lost five straight in Milwaukee.