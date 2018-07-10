Hornets Close Summer League Preliminary Play with Loss to Celtics

By Sam Perley, hornets.com

The Hornets fell into a first-quarter hole in their final preliminary round Summer League game and never crawled back out as they fell to the Boston Celtics, 100-80, on Monday, July 9 in Las Vegas.

Although it was a disappointing performance, rookie Miles Bridges had his best outing of the week so far, finishing with a game-high 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

“I was comfortable out there adjusting to the game. I still feel like I can take better shots and make better plays for the team,” said Bridges after the game. “This was night and day from my first game [on Friday]. I was nervous in my first game. Now, I’m comfortable.”

Boston had a 10-point lead over the Hornets after the opening frame and the margin stayed relatively the same the rest of the contest before the Celtics broke away for good in the fourth.

Besides Bridges, the Hornets got a third-straight double-double from Willy Hernangomez, who tallied 17 points and game-high marks in rebounding (11) and blocks (3). Dwayne Bacon added 11 points, four rebounds and four assists and rookie Devonte’ Graham chipped in eight points and game-high six assists.

Defensively, the Hornets struggled to stop a Boston squad that shot 52.8 percent from the field (38-of-72) and won the rebounding battle, 42-34. Charlotte also went just 7-of-8 from the free-throw line (87.5 percent), while the Celtics were a bit busier at the charity stripe after converting 15-of-17 shots (88.2 percent).

Additionally, the Hornets turned the ball over 13 times leading to 19 Boston points and were outscored in fast-break points (7-0) and in the paint (50-34).

“This game was by far our worst game [of Summer League]. We turned the ball over way too much,” added Bridges. “Not communicating on offense, but I feel like we’re going to bounce back.”

Jabari Bird and Jarrod Uthoff each had a team-high 16 points for a Celtics team that saw seven of its players score in double figures. Frenchman Guerschon Yabusele narrowly missed a double-double with 14 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

The Hornets now enter the Summer League playoff round with a 2-1 record and their next opponent and game time will not be determined until the night of Tuesday, July 10.