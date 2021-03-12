Hornets Close Out Pistons in Front of Hometown Crowd

More Coverage: Game Action Gallery | Head Coach James Borrego Postgame | Terry Rozier Postgame | Gordon Hayward Postgame

Playing in front of a Spectrum Center crowd comprised of Novant Healthcare workers for the first time in over a year, the Charlotte Hornets opened their post-All-Star Break schedule with another dramatic 105-102 clutch-time victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night.

Terry Rozier finished the evening with 17 points, two assists and a game-high three steals in the victory. One of the NBA’s leading fourth-quarter scorers this season once again saved his best for last, recording 12 of the team’s final 15 points in a span of just over three minutes to seal the Charlotte victory.

Detroit erased a 16-point first-half deficit by the midway point of the third, setting up a neck-and-neck affair over the final 12 minutes of action. With the Hornets trailing 93-90 and 3:11 remaining on the clock, Rozier converted a four-point play to put the hosts out in front. He then notched another and-1 about a minute later to extend the lead to four, drained a three-pointer on the following possession and finally iced the game with a floater in the closing seconds.

“He’s very comfortable in the moments,” said Coach Borrego afterwards. “It’s almost like he’s more locked in the tighter the game is. That’s rare at any level, much less at this level. He’s been fantastic and he’s been a closer for us all season and he did it again tonight. In those closing moments, he’s as comfortable as anybody right now.”

“I’ve been on a lot of teams and I can’t say I’ve always had the ball in my hands at the end of the game, but I’ve always had that confidence,” added Rozier. “I always wanted the ball in my hands and with this team, we have a great group of guys and coaches who allow me to be me. I’ve got it good over here and I just want to keep it up.”

PJ Washington finished with a team-high 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks for Charlotte. Gordon Hayward (17 points) and Cody Zeller (15) were also in double figures and Devonte’ Graham chipped in seven points and six assists in his return from a seven-game absence. LaMelo Ball also added seven points, five rebounds and a game-high nine assists.

Jerami Grant led Detroit with a game-high 32 points – 19 in the second half – eight rebounds and four assists in the loss. Rookie Saddiq Bey had 14 points, Svi Mykhailiuk added another 11 and eight assists and Mason Plumlee finished just shy of a double-double with nine points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Charlotte allowed a season-low 39-first-half points (previous: 40 at Atlanta on Jan. 6) and are still the only undefeated team in the NBA this season when holding a fourth-quarter lead (now 14-0). The Hornets shot just 40% and 33% from three (10-of-30), although went 23-of-24 from the charity stripe (96%) and had just nine turnovers leading to a mere seven points for Detroit.

